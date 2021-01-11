MrBeast spends insane amount buying out five stores just to give it all away - Dexerto

You’ll be hard pushed to find a YouTuber that spends more money in the name of great content than Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, but now he’s bought out five entire stores and racked up an insane bill — just to give everything away.

After discussing how his main YouTube channel costs him a “ridiculous amount of money,” it’s clear to see why — especially when he spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on videos without a sponsor.

In the past, we’ve seen Jimmy buy out entire stores and give away the contents to those who need it most, or to people fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time.

Now, he’s done it again, but this time he had to go even bigger and bought out the entire contents of five different stores just to give everything away — including an entire car lot.

The first place that MrBeast and his friends tackled was a clothing store, which will likely go a long way for people in need during these colder winter months.

After buying out everything there for $85,000, the crew also bought out an entire GameStop and a car lot, giving away all of the cars there, that day, to people who came in, completely free of charge.

Finally, they filled eight U-Hauls with food from a grocery store, once again as a charitable donation, which cost them over $120,000 — and that’s including leaving things there so that the community can still go in and buy the groceries they need!

Finally, Jimmy spoke about the food pantry he’s started running to give back to the community — something he’s going to post content for on his Beast Philanthropy channel — and it’s admirable seeing what he’s doing to give back to people who need it.

Overall, Jimmy said he spent around $600-700,000 on the video, which all came out of his own pocket rather than that of a sponsor, and you won’t find many YouTubers that are doing things like that.

The big question is, how does MrBeast go up from that? It seems to be a question we ask after each of his videos, but he’s constantly finding new ways to level up his content, so we can’t imagine what he has up his sleeve for the future.