 MrBeast spends insane amount buying out five stores just to give it all away - Dexerto
MrBeast spends insane amount buying out five stores just to give it all away

Published: 11/Jan/2021 11:55

by Jacob Hale
mrbeast smile
Instagram: mrbeast

MrBeast

You’ll be hard pushed to find a YouTuber that spends more money in the name of great content than Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, but now he’s bought out five entire stores and racked up an insane bill — just to give everything away.

After discussing how his main YouTube channel costs him a “ridiculous amount of money,” it’s clear to see why — especially when he spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on videos without a sponsor.

In the past, we’ve seen Jimmy buy out entire stores and give away the contents to those who need it most, or to people fortunate enough to be in the right place at the right time.

Now, he’s done it again, but this time he had to go even bigger and bought out the entire contents of five different stores just to give everything away — including an entire car lot.

mrbeast holding pile of games at gamestop
Instagram: mrbeast
MrBeast and co. bought out an entire GameStop, as well as other stores, for this video — and it wasn’t cheap.

The first place that MrBeast and his friends tackled was a clothing store, which will likely go a long way for people in need during these colder winter months.

After buying out everything there for $85,000, the crew also bought out an entire GameStop and a car lot, giving away all of the cars there, that day, to people who came in, completely free of charge.

Finally, they filled eight U-Hauls with food from a grocery store, once again as a charitable donation, which cost them over $120,000 — and that’s including leaving things there so that the community can still go in and buy the groceries they need!

Finally, Jimmy spoke about the food pantry he’s started running to give back to the community — something he’s going to post content for on his Beast Philanthropy channel — and it’s admirable seeing what he’s doing to give back to people who need it.

Overall, Jimmy said he spent around $600-700,000 on the video, which all came out of his own pocket rather than that of a sponsor, and you won’t find many YouTubers that are doing things like that.

The big question is, how does MrBeast go up from that? It seems to be a question we ask after each of his videos, but he’s constantly finding new ways to level up his content, so we can’t imagine what he has up his sleeve for the future.

Shroud hilariously roasts Among Us in front of Sykkuno: “I play real games”

Published: 11/Jan/2021 11:53

by James Busby
Innersloth / shroud

Shroud jokingly gave his controversial opinion on Among Us during a Rust stream, but Sykkuno and others weren’t having any of it. 

Among Us was one of the sleeper hits of 2020. The multiplayer social deduction game which tasks players with finding the imposter took the gaming world by storm. This is partly down to its simple premise, addictive gameplay, and overall accessibility. Combine this with top streaming personalities like Pokimane, Sykkuno, itsHafu, and xQc, and you have a recipe for success. 

Even Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek who is known for his impeccable aim and snappy FPS skills joined in on the Among Us action. However, shroud quickly found himself at the mercy of his fellow streamers when he jokingly made a controversial comment about the game during his recent stream. 

Among Us Impostor
Innersloth
Among Us continues to be a popular game amongst streamers.

Despite having released back in the summer of 2018, it was only last year when popular Twitch streamers started showing off how fun Among Us could be. While it may not be as competitive as Warzone or as complex as Rust, it does make for some incredibly hilarious and tense moments. 

A recent study even found that Among Us had officially become the most popular game ever when it comes to monthly users. While the general hype surrounding the game may have died down since last year, the love for Among Us is still strong. This is something shroud quickly found out.

“No, I don’t play Among Us. I only play real games,” the FPS star said in answer to whether he played the social deduction game. The Rust server quickly went quiet before it erupted into chaos. 

“What the f***k was that shroud?” shouted one player. The rest of the Rust server began to voice their complaints, while shroud desperately tried to back peddle on his previous remark. 

With a big grin on his face and the realization as to what he had done, shroud apologized saying “I’m sorry, sorry! I didn’t…wow, wow this backfired.”

It looks like shroud will have to be a little more careful when voicing his comments on Among Us, particularly if he wishes to avoid any comedic Rust court cases

Obviously, this was a joke and one that quickly left shroud at the mercy of the entire Rust lobby. 