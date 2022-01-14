MrBeast announces plan to donate 10 million meals a month with philanthropy channel

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has revealed his huge future goal for the number of meals he plans to donate after his charity Beast Philanthropy officially started accepting donations.

MrBeast is one of the most popular YouTubers out there right now, with over 88 million subscribers on his main channel alone.

He’s well known for taking on huge projects and garnering millions of views for his efforts. In November he went viral for his recreation of hit Netflix show ‘Squid Game,’ which ended up getting over 200 million views from fans around the world.

Jimmy’s also well known for his charitable efforts, such as his huge fundraisers Team Trees and Team Seas, which have each raised a considerable amount of money for charity.

His channel Beast Philanthropy has been just one avenue he’s taken to help give back to those in need, and while up until recently the charity was fuelled by ad revenue from the channel, on January 12 he announced that they have officially started accepting donations.

Donaldson explained that currently, they’re giving over 80,000 meals a month to people in need, but with viewers’ help, he hopes to grow that number to one million, and then even 10 million.

How to donate to Beast Philanthropy

If you want to help contribute to Jimmy’s cause, there are a couple of different options.

You can use the ‘donate’ button beneath or next to the YouTube video to make a one-time donation, or you can head to the Beast Philanthropy website to set up a reoccurring monthly donation.

The website explains: “Beast Philanthropy exists to leverage the power of social media platforms and raise funds to alleviate hunger, homelessness, and unemployment. Beast Philanthropy will provide life-changing grants, assistance, and both monetary and non-monetary gifts to individuals and families.”

With MrBeast’s popularity only growing by the day, it looks like his charitable efforts will continue to expand as well.