Ethan Klein celebrates after winning Triller lawsuit over Kevin Hart comment

YouTube comedy duo H3H3 has officially won a lawsuit filed against them by Triller, after the content creators joked about comedian Kevin Hart being advertised as using the Triller app.

Jake Paul’s boxing success has done a lot more than put the ‘Problem Child’ on the map for combat sports fans; the YouTuber’s April 2021 bout against Ben Askren also resulted in an expensive lawsuit against a slew of YouTube channels.

Triller notoriously filed a lawsuit against a slew of channels for illegally streaming the match. Although they ended up dropping this suit, they did refile against one channel in particular for using footage from the fight — H3H3.

Advertisement

This single suit turned into a slew of filings against the YouTube duo by both Triller and Triller’s CEO, Ryan Kavanaugh, one of which has been successfully overturned in favor of H3H3 months after the fact.

On January 13, Klein took to Twitter to announce that H3H3 had successfully won one of four lawsuits filed against them by Triller via an Anti-Slapp motion, meaning that the suit cannot be re-filed and that the YouTubers are eligible to collect legal fees.

Read More: Baby Shark first YouTube video to reach 10b views

The lawsuit appears to have been filed in regards to comments Klein made regarding Kevin Hart using the Triller app. According to Klein, the app had purportedly falsely advertised Hart used the app, as told during an episode of the H3 Podcast.

Advertisement

ONE LAWSUIT DOWN BABY – 3 MORE TO GO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) January 13, 2022

Triller alleged that Klein’s comments had interfered in its business and accused Klein of lying about their app advertising Hart.

Former LA Deputy District Attorney Emily Baker broke down the ruling on Twitter:

“The court finds the statements by Klein are parody, that Triller didn’t prove Kevin Hart was on the app, & that Triller didn’t prove their s**t wasn’t flipped.”

The court finds that the statements by Klein is parody, that Triller didn't prove that Kevin Heart was on the app, & that Triller didn't prove their shit wasn't flipped. I'm not surprised by this ruling & have said since the beginning that the Anti-Slapp would likely be granted. pic.twitter.com/qQogT7nWk5 — Emily D. Baker ⚖️ 💜 (@TheEmilyDBaker) January 13, 2022

Klein excitedly mentioned H3H3 now only has a single lawsuit left to battle, revealing the latest suit from Triller has been dismissed for “being improper.”

HOLD ON IT GETS BETTER – WAS JUST NOTIFIED THAT RYAN'S NEW LAWSUIT AGAINST OUR WEBSITE WAS THROWN OUT FOR BEING IMPROPER!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 2 LAWSUITS LEFT! — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) January 13, 2022

This seems to mean the remaining lawsuits involve the footage used from the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight from 2021 and a defamation lawsuit from Kavanaugh.