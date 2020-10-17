Charli D'Amelio accused of baiting fans into using TikTok rival Triller - Dexerto

Disappointed fans have called out Charli D’Amelio for ‘baiting’ them into downloading TikTok rival app Triller, after she appeared to have promised fans that she has uploaded a full video of her doing the WAP on the platform.

With 65 million monthly users, Triller has become one of TikTok’s fiercest competitors. One of the biggest pulling points of TikTok is undeniably the number of influencers sharing content on the app such as Addison Rae, Chase Hudson and, of course, Charli D’Amelio.

Advertisement

So, with this in mind, it isn’t surprising that Triller are trying to follow in TikTok’s footsteps by trying to encourage some of the app’s biggest content creators to jump ship and join Triller – but it seems that the fans of these influencers won’t be swayed that easily.

When uploading a TikTok of her seemingly doing a preview of the WAP dance, D’Amelio encouraged fans to download Triller to see a full version of the dance.

Advertisement

However, many fans who downloaded the app found themselves to be disappointed, with the resultant video being D’Amelio doing the worm rather than the WAP dance. This led to fans accusing D’Amelio’s TikTok of being misleading.

One Triller user said: “Charli, why did you lie? You said in one the videos and TikToks that you’d be doing the WAP”, while several other users on the app were asking where the WAP video was.

Charli D’Amelio’s actual post on Triller. She did not do the WAP as she promised her fans. pic.twitter.com/ijb8TVCKgc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 17, 2020

Over on TikTok, several users commented on the original users that the video was a ‘cap’ (lie), and warned fans not to download the app. One TikTok user said that Charli had “bamboozled us”, while another said to fans: “Don’t waste your time I just watched she didn’t do it”.

Advertisement

Are the D’Amelio’s moving to Triller?

Many fans were confused about D’Amelio’s seemingly random move to Triller. One TikTok user said: “TikTok literally made you and now you’re transitioning to Triller?”, while another user asked: “How much is Triller paying you use the app?”

Charli also got a black Rolls Royce from Triller. Read all about it in my story on the insane $$ Triller is spending to try to make Triller a thing https://t.co/ueMWA8dpvd — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 16, 2020

According to New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz, fans’ fears of D’Amelio being paid by Triller may not be unfounded. She alleges that D’Amelio was given $2 million and a black Rolls Royce to make that video, while her father, Marc D’Amelio, was allegedly given a seat on Triller’s board.

Read More: LilyPichu oblivious as she gets rare Genshin Impact character in one try

Meanwhile, fans are also getting suspicious about Charli’s sister’s Dixie’s relationship with Triller, as she recently uploaded a similar ‘flip day’ video for TikTok directing people to content on her Triller account.

Advertisement

These suspicions about the D’Amelio family’s work with Triller comes after it was announced they were joining the platform in September.

At the time, it was confirmed that the family hadn’t joined the app in an exclusive deal, meaning that they were still able to create content on other platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Advertisement

Could this all be about to change?