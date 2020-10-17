 Charli D'Amelio accused of baiting fans into using TikTok rival Triller - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio accused of baiting fans into using TikTok rival Triller

Published: 17/Oct/2020 16:39

by Charlotte Colombo
charli insta selfie
Instagram: charlidamelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio TikTok

Disappointed fans have called out Charli D’Amelio for ‘baiting’ them into downloading TikTok rival app Triller, after she appeared to have promised fans that she has uploaded a full video of her doing the WAP on the platform.

With 65 million monthly users, Triller has become one of TikTok’s fiercest competitors. One of the biggest pulling points of TikTok is undeniably the number of influencers sharing content on the app such as Addison Rae, Chase Hudson and, of course, Charli D’Amelio.

Advertisement

So, with this in mind, it isn’t surprising that Triller are trying to follow in TikTok’s footsteps by trying to encourage some of the app’s biggest content creators to jump ship and join Triller – but it seems that the fans of these influencers won’t be swayed that easily.

charli tiktok
TikTok: Charli D'Amelio
Charli was directing TikTok fans to Triller so they could see a full video of her doing the WAP dance.

When uploading a TikTok of her seemingly doing a preview of the WAP dance, D’Amelio encouraged fans to download Triller to see a full version of the dance.

Advertisement

However, many fans who downloaded the app found themselves to be disappointed, with the resultant video being D’Amelio doing the worm rather than the WAP dance. This led to fans accusing D’Amelio’s TikTok of being misleading.

@charlidamelioteehee go see my triller @ charlidamelio♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

One Triller user said: “Charli, why did you lie? You said in one the videos and TikToks that you’d be doing the WAP”, while several other users on the app were asking where the WAP video was.

Over on TikTok, several users commented on the original users that the video was a ‘cap’ (lie), and warned fans not to download the app. One TikTok user said that Charli had “bamboozled us”, while another said to fans: “Don’t waste your time I just watched she didn’t do it”.

Advertisement

Are the D’Amelio’s moving to Triller?

Many fans were confused about D’Amelio’s seemingly random move to Triller. One TikTok user said: “TikTok literally made you and now you’re transitioning to Triller?”, while another user asked: “How much is Triller paying you use the app?”

According to New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz, fans’ fears of D’Amelio being paid by Triller may not be unfounded. She alleges that D’Amelio was given $2 million and a black Rolls Royce to make that video, while her father, Marc D’Amelio, was allegedly given a seat on Triller’s board.

Meanwhile, fans are also getting suspicious about Charli’s sister’s Dixie’s relationship with Triller, as she recently uploaded a similar ‘flip day’ video for TikTok directing people to content on her Triller account.

Advertisement

These suspicions about the D’Amelio family’s work with Triller comes after it was announced they were joining the platform in September.

At the time, it was confirmed that the family hadn’t joined the app in an exclusive deal, meaning that they were still able to create content on other platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

Advertisement

Could this all be about to change?

Entertainment

LilyPichu oblivious as she gets rare Genshin Impact character in one try

Published: 17/Oct/2020 16:04

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer LilyPichu next to Genshin Impact character Venti
Twitch: lilypichu / miHoYo

Share

Genshin Impact LilyPichu

Popular Twitch streamer LilyPichu was hilariously oblivious when she somehow managed to pull rare five-star character Venti in Genshin Impact, mistakenly thinking that every player receives the coveted character for free.

Genshin Impact has been the latest in a string of hugely popular games in 2020, following in the footsteps of Fall Guys and Among us to secure millions of global users, rising through the ranks on Twitch and YouTube as the game gains popularity.

Advertisement

The game is a huge open world RPG that sees players explore the stunning and vast world of Teyvat, fighting monsters and progressing through the exciting main story.

It is free to play, but relies on a gacha mechanic to draw in income, having players use an in-game currency known as ‘wishes’ to enter weapon and character draws, attempting to obtain their favorite of a diverse cast of characters.

Advertisement
Genshin Impact character by the logo
miHoYo
Genshin Impact has surged in popularity since its September 28 release.

However, due to the rarity of some characters, people have ended up spending thousands of dollars on wishes trying to get the people they want the most, particularly 5 star characters such as Venti.

But, popular streamer LilyPichu, who has over 1.5 million followers on Twitch, incredibly beat those odds when she began playing Genshin Impact for the first time ever.

LilyPichu with hand over her mouth
Twitter: Lilypichu
LilyPichu is a hugely popular creator on Twitch.

LilyPichu gets Venti on first try

On her first pull with the Beginner’s Wish banner she got given Noelle, who’s a maid at the Knight’s headquarters and a four star character, which was by no means a bad result for her first try at the wish mechanic.

Advertisement

A little later she decided to give Venti’s banner a try – Venti being a highly desirable five star character who’s notoriously difficult to get with just the ten free wishes that the game gives out at the start.

As she started to pull weapons, Lily said “what are these weapons? Where’s venti? I rolled for the Venti, where’s the Venti?”

Advertisement

In a crazy twist, Venti popped up on her screen just four wishes in. Lily was unbeknownst to the rarity of the situation, and calmly said “wait is that it? Wow do you get a free Venti if you roll? Wow, so everyone gets a free Venti, that’s cool.”

The chat immediately went crazy, saying “this is insane” and “how is this possible?” and joked that she had “streamer luck” to get Venti on her first try. One viewer even said they “wasted $100” to secure the highly desired character, proving just how lucky Lily was.

Advertisement

The hilarious moment had fans reeling in the chat long after she started playing as the character, the character gacha system never failing to cause a stir.