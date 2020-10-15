 Mr Beast teases 100 player Among Us lobby - Dexerto
Mr Beast teases 100 player Among Us lobby

Published: 15/Oct/2020 15:31

by Georgina Smith
Mr Beast next to Among Us characters
Instagram: Mr Beast / InnerSloth

Among Us Mr Beast

Hugely popular YouTuber Mr Beast, known for his grand-scale videos, has teased a 100 player game of Among Us, something previously thought impossible in the base game.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is known for taking everything to the next level, and that ability has scored him a whopping 45 million subscribers on his main channel, with over 7.4 billion views on his videos collectively.

He also has an additional 9.2 million subscribers on his gaming channel, where he does crazy gaming challenges with his friends, well-known YouTubers and his subscribers, frequenting games such as Minecraft and GTA 5.

MrBeast in Minecraft YouTube challenge
YouTube: MrBeast Gaming
MrBeast has given away crazy prizes on his gaming channel, like a $10,000 Taco Bell gift card in a Minecraft challenge.

Naturally, Jimmy has jumped on the latest craze to sweep the internet; Among Us. Among Us was released in 2018, but found a new lease of life years later when it rose through the ranks on Twitch.

The game sees a ship full of ten crewmates, among which is one or several ‘imposters’ whose aim is to kill everyone on the ship, and sabotage their tasks. Each time a body is found, the group is made to vote on who they think the imposter is.

InnerSloth
Among Us has taken the gaming world by storm in 2020.

Currently, the lobby can hold no more than ten people, but many have considered how amazing it would be to have more players, and one animation made by the Pixel Kingdom that depicts what it would be like to have 100 players in the game has garnered an insane 85,000,000 views on YouTube, so clearly the feature is in high demand.

If there’s anyone to make it happen in reality, it’s Mr Beast. He teased a 100 player lobby on Twitter, announcing the upcoming video on Friday, October 16.

Along with the announcement was a short video where he said “I can’t believe we got over 100 people in a single game of Among Us. This is going to be so much fun.”

While some in the comments called it fake, others are predicting Mr Beast and his team will have built their own version of Among Us from scratch, which allows a lobby with many more players than is possible in the actual game.

We’ll be able to see the full results of the highly anticipated video when it is released on Mr Beast Gaming on October 16.

Entertainment

Who is Hair by Chrissy? Viral TikTok salon drama explained

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:26

by Georgina Smith
Image of Hair by Chrissy along with the TikTok logo
YouTube: Hairby_chrissy

TikTok

A popular TikTok hairstylist has turned off comments on all platforms after claims of discrimination went viral, leading to people review bombing her Yelp page. But who exactly is Hair by Chrissy and why has she gone so viral?

Video sharing app TikTok is the perfect breeding ground for virality, with videos going from nothing to hundreds of thousands of likes overnight, trends sweeping its huge user base with its spookily smart algorithm.

But many users have found themselves coming across huge talking points that have seemingly sprung out of the blue, and one of those phenomena is Hair by Chrissy who has found herself ‘cancelled’ overnight. But many are confused as to exactly who she is and why there are so many videos springing up about her.

Hair by Chrissy is a hair stylist TikToker, with a relatively sizable following of 1.5 million. She has previously styled huge TikTok stars such as Dixie D’Amelio and Cynthia Parker, and owns Habit Salons in both LA and Arizona.

@hairby_chrissyDark Licorice 🖤 @dixiedamelio w/ Habit extensions 😎 @hairbycindy @hairbybrittah♬ Be Happy – Dixie D’Amelio

Chrissy initially caught some backlash when salon customers emerged with reviews claiming that that the salon was not enforcing the use of masks, in an apparent flouting of recent regulations.

As this criticism began to brew, viral TikToks started to pick up traction that documented the many reviews that had flooded Habit Salon’s Yelp page, claiming that Chrissy had been discriminatory to people of color.

The reviews alleged that Chrissy “doesn’t do ethnic hair” and many viral TikToks claim that the salon has been deleting reviews that in particular call out alleged incidents of misconduct by staff members against people of color.

Comment on Hair by Chrissy's Yelp! page

Comment on Hair by Chrissy's Yelp! page

One particularly scathing review claimed the salon provided “mediocre hairstyles by an entitled anti-masker. Definitely not worth anyone’s time. Extensions don’t look blended at all and she doesn’t give a crap about you unless you have TikTok followers. This old lady is cancelled.”

Yelp itself even ended up freezing the salon’s review pages due to the “increased public attention,” the viral drama starting to appear on people’s For You Pages globally.

Yelp! freezes Hair by Chrissy's salon's page
Yelp!
Yelp were forced to step in after the review bombing began.

Hair by Chrissy herself has now turned off comments on all her social media platforms to deflect the hate, but continues to post videos and images to her various accounts. She even reposted a video from her former videographer claiming she’s one of the most “talented and hardworking people he knows.”

That hasn’t stopped memes about the bizarre incident to flood both TikTok and Twitter, with many joking they are on “Hair by Chrissy TikTok” and saying “Hair by Chrissy on TikTok said I see your White House garden party and I raise you an indoor salon with no masks and questionable aesthetics.”

At the time of writing there has been no formal response to the outrage from the popular TikTok stylist, and they continue to post as normal.

