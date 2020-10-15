Mr Beast teases 100 player Among Us lobby - Dexerto

Hugely popular YouTuber Mr Beast, known for his grand-scale videos, has teased a 100 player game of Among Us, something previously thought impossible in the base game.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is known for taking everything to the next level, and that ability has scored him a whopping 45 million subscribers on his main channel, with over 7.4 billion views on his videos collectively.

He also has an additional 9.2 million subscribers on his gaming channel, where he does crazy gaming challenges with his friends, well-known YouTubers and his subscribers, frequenting games such as Minecraft and GTA 5.

Naturally, Jimmy has jumped on the latest craze to sweep the internet; Among Us. Among Us was released in 2018, but found a new lease of life years later when it rose through the ranks on Twitch.

The game sees a ship full of ten crewmates, among which is one or several ‘imposters’ whose aim is to kill everyone on the ship, and sabotage their tasks. Each time a body is found, the group is made to vote on who they think the imposter is.

Currently, the lobby can hold no more than ten people, but many have considered how amazing it would be to have more players, and one animation made by the Pixel Kingdom that depicts what it would be like to have 100 players in the game has garnered an insane 85,000,000 views on YouTube, so clearly the feature is in high demand.

If there’s anyone to make it happen in reality, it’s Mr Beast. He teased a 100 player lobby on Twitter, announcing the upcoming video on Friday, October 16.

Along with the announcement was a short video where he said “I can’t believe we got over 100 people in a single game of Among Us. This is going to be so much fun.”

Among us with 100 players? Friday on the gaming channel 🤪 pic.twitter.com/Q2u9wQxciN — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) October 14, 2020

While some in the comments called it fake, others are predicting Mr Beast and his team will have built their own version of Among Us from scratch, which allows a lobby with many more players than is possible in the actual game.

It’s a custom game he built himself I assume — Synth (@Synth2568) October 14, 2020

We’ll be able to see the full results of the highly anticipated video when it is released on Mr Beast Gaming on October 16.