Who is Leah Halton? Australian influencer set to break records on TikTok

Theo Burman
Leah Halton

Leah Halton is on her way to breaking several records for the most-liked video on TikTok, but who is she, and what’s her story?

Leah Halton is an Australian influencer known primarily for her fitness and lifestyle content. Much of her videos on both TikTok and YouTube focus on her career as a model, as well as her daily life with her boyfriend Adrian.

At time of writing, Leah currently has 1.23 million subscribers on YouTube, as well as 6.8 million followers on TikTok. Her videos there frequently get view figures in the tens of millions, and one of her most successful videos is set to break TikTok’s record for the most-liked video ever.

Currently, the most-liked video on TikTok is Bella Poarch’s lip-sync to “M to the B”, which garnered 64.4 million likes.

However, Leah Halton is well on her way to beating that number, with videos that consistently get likes in the tens of millions. One video in particular, also a lip-sync, currently sits at 43 million likes.

Halton has also gained over 1 million followers on Instagram in just a few years, considering she had less than half that amount at the beginning of 2023.

Theo Burman

Theo is one of Dexerto's Senior Writers, covering trending news and digital culture. He's an expert in social media trends, the rise of AI, and the influencer entertainment scene.

