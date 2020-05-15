YouTube channels rely heavily on viewers, subscribers and likes to move up the charts. But, the most liked videos are now coming from music artists rather than content creators. Here is a full list of the top 20 most liked YouTube videos.

What category has the most liked videos on YouTube?

At one point, viral videos and uploads from full-time YouTubers dominated all YouTube lists but now, the majority are all about music.

Both Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ and Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ have hit over 3 million dislikes, but the positive likes from fans and supporters far outweigh the negative feedback from their ‘haters’. Bieber’s song especially was a battleground between likes and dislikes – with both sides trying to beat the other. Yet, there are no active wars going in on any of the like and dislike sections of the newer videos.

Which artists are on the list?

Other popular music figures such as Bruno Mars, BTS, and Maroon 5, among others, all made the cut with at least one song. Sheeran also joins Justin Bieber and Maroon 5 in having his song ‘Shape of You’ sitting inside the top 20.

Read More: Here are the 20 most disliked YouTube videos ever

New York-born rapper Cardi B also features on the list, but not in a song where she is the main artist. She features on Girls Like You from Maroon 5, and narrowly misses out on the top 20 with Taki Taki from DJ Snake.

MrBeast is the only individual YouTube creator to the list, with ‘Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube’ upload from January of 2019. However, he is on the verge of dropping out should a viral hit come along.

A few surprises even snuck through, too. ‘Mi Gente’ by J Balvin and Willy William, has secured a spot, despite not having the huge fan following of some of the other names on the list.

The top 20 most liked YouTube videos on the platform, as of November 13, 2020, can all be found below. This article will be updated as and when the standings change.

20 – Bad Guy: Billie Eilish – 14.96 million likes

19 – Uptown Funk: Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – 15.30 million likes

18 – Make This Video The Most Liked Video On YouTube: Mr Beast – 15.55 million likes

17 – Baby: Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris- 15.55 million likes

17 – Ddu-du Ddu-du: Blackpink – 15.62 million likes

15 – Hello: Adele – 16.05 million likes

14 – Señorita: Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello – 16.65 million likes

13 – Kill This Love: Blackpink – 16.82 million likes

12 – DNA: BTS – 16.95 million likes

11 – How You Like That: Blackpink – 17.58 million likes

10 – Girls Like You: Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B – 17.77 million likes

9 – Alone: Marshmello – 18.44 million likes

8 – Boy With Luv: BTS featuring Halsey – 19.63 million likes

7 – Gangnam Style: Psy – 19.92 million likes

6 – Dynamite: BTS – 21.05 million likes

5 – Faded: Alan Walker – 21.35 million likes

4 – Baby Shark Dance: Pinkfong Kids’ Songs and Stories – 22.57 million likes

3 – Shape of You: Ed Sheeran – 24.95 million likes

2 – See You Again: Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth – 31.00 million likes

1 – Despacito: Luis Fonsi – 41.10 million likes

LAST UPDATED: November 13, 2020