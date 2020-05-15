Logo
Top 20 most liked YouTube Videos

Published: 15/May/2020 13:56 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 11:52

by Connor Bennett

Justin Bieber Marshmello youtube

YouTube channels rely heavily on viewers, subscribers and likes to move up the charts. But, the most liked videos are now coming from music artists rather than content creators. Here is a full list of the top 20 most liked YouTube videos.

What category has the most liked videos on YouTube?

At one point, viral videos and uploads from full-time YouTubers dominated all YouTube lists but now, the majority are all about music.

Both Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ and Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’ have hit over 3 million dislikes, but the positive likes from fans and supporters far outweigh the negative feedback from their ‘haters’. Bieber’s song especially was a battleground between likes and dislikes – with both sides trying to beat the other. Yet, there are no active wars going in on any of the like and dislike sections of the newer videos.

DexertoMarshmello’s hit ‘Alone’, which has been performed in Fortnite, features on the list

Which artists are on the list?

Other popular music figures such as Bruno Mars, BTS, and Maroon 5, among others, all made the cut with at least one song. Sheeran also joins Justin Bieber and Maroon 5 in having his song  ‘Shape of You’ sitting inside the top 20.

New York-born rapper Cardi B also features on the list, but not in a song where she is the main artist. She features on Girls Like You from Maroon 5, and narrowly misses out on the top 20 with Taki Taki from DJ Snake.

MrBeast is the only individual YouTube creator to the list, with ‘Make This Video The Most Liked Video On Youtube’ upload from January of 2019. However, he is on the verge of dropping out should a viral hit come along.

MrBeast, YouTubeMrBeast is the closest YouTuber to breaking onto the list.

A few surprises even snuck through, too. ‘Mi Gente’ by J Balvin and Willy William, has secured a spot, despite not having the huge fan following of some of the other names on the list.

The top 20 most liked YouTube videos on the platform, as of November 13, 2020, can all be found below. This article will be updated as and when the standings change.

20 – Bad Guy: Billie Eilish – 14.96 million likes

19 – Uptown Funk: Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars – 15.30 million likes

18 – Make This Video The Most Liked Video On YouTube: Mr Beast – 15.55 million likes

17 – Baby: Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris- 15.55 million likes

17 – Ddu-du Ddu-du: Blackpink 15.62 million likes

15 – Hello: Adele – 16.05 million likes

14 – Señorita: Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello – 16.65 million likes

13 – Kill This Love: Blackpink – 16.82 million likes

12 – DNA: BTS – 16.95 million likes

 

11 – How You Like That: Blackpink – 17.58 million likes

10 – Girls Like You: Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B – 17.77 million likes

9 – Alone: Marshmello – 18.44 million likes

8 – Boy With Luv: BTS featuring Halsey – 19.63 million likes

7 – Gangnam Style: Psy – 19.92 million likes

6 – Dynamite: BTS – 21.05 million likes

5 – Faded: Alan Walker – 21.35 million likes

4 – Baby Shark Dance: Pinkfong Kids’ Songs and Stories – 22.57 million likes

 

3 – Shape of You: Ed Sheeran – 24.95 million likes

2 – See You Again: Wiz Khalifa feat. Charlie Puth – 31.00 million likes

1 – Despacito: Luis Fonsi – 41.10 million likes

LAST UPDATED: November 13, 2020 

TikTok’s biggest couples of 2020: Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio, Noah Beck & more

Published: 24/Dec/2020 17:36

by Alice Hearing
TikTok couples Josh Richards Nessa Barrett Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck Bryce Hall Addison Rae
Instagram: Josh Richards/Instagram: Dixie D'Amelio / Instagram: Bryce Hall

Addison Rae Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck TikTok

This year TikTok reigned supreme as the fastest-growing social media app in the world, and its biggest creators grew to unimaginable heights including its queen Charli D’Amelio who hit 100 million followers in November.

As the platform’s biggest creators formed into collectives and collaborated together, naturally several romances blossomed, and some romances fell apart. But who got together and who broke up this year?

TikTok breakups in 2020

Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson

Dixie and Griffin pose for a photo.
Instagram: imgriffinjohnson
Dixie and Griffin were once one of TikTok’s most popular couples ahead of their breakup in August 2020.

Griffin & Dixie first got together at the beginning of this year after appearing in Attaway General on Brat TV together. But their relationship was short-lived after Griffin was accused of cheating.

Abby Roberts and Noen Eubanks

British make-up artist Abby and TikToker Noen broke up in November and while no details have been confirmed, Abby and her new flatmate Ben tweeted some cryptic messages which made fans believe Noen had cheated on her.

Lauren Godwin and Sebastian Bails

TikTok stars Lauren Godwin Sebastian Bails break up
YouTube: Lauren Godwin
Sebastian Bails and Lauren Godwin were together for 3 years

After being together for three years, notorious pranksters Lauren and Sebastian revealed that they broke up in December after realizing that they just weren’t meant to be and become different people. They maintain there are no hard feelings.

Olivia Ponton and Kio Cyr

Olivia and Kio got together in April but broke up after just two months of being together. They both tweeted afterward about how much they still care for each other and there is no bad blood between them.

Nessa Barrett & Josh Richards

Technically Nessa and Josh broke up in the summer, explaining to fans in a heartfelt video that they needed to focus on their careers first, but that they’re still best friends. But in the last few weeks of 2020, they’ve been seen getting cozy and Josh even seemed to accidentally let slip that they’re an item again on his podcast.

They are yet to confirm any official couple status.

TikTok couples that got together in 2020

Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder

Instagram: Charly Jordan
Tayler and Charly confirmed their relationship in October.

Charly & Tayler confirmed their relationship in October following a string of dramatic discourse between Tayler’s ex-girlfriend Sommer Ray and Charly. However, the pair are clearly loved up and enjoying their time in the new Triller compound.

Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck

After kissing in the music video for Dixie’s song “Be Happy” Noah and Dixie were shipped together by fans for a while before they officially confirmed their relationship, and now they’re one of the hottest couples on TikTok.

Bryce Hall and Addison Rae

Bryce Hall FaZe Jarvis leaked phone number
Bryce Hall / Addison Rae
Bryce and Addison finally revealed they’re an official item

Addison and Bryce have long been rumored to be dating, but only in November did they confirm that they had gotten together officially, much to the delight of fans who had long since been piecing together a puzzle of clues.

Jaden Hossler and Mads Lewis

Hossler and Lewis first started dating in late 2019 before splitting in February this year amid rumors Hossler cheated. But it seems like they’re going strong again after posting a series of photos to Instagram together and commenting adorable things on each others’ social media.

Looking forward to 2021, Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio could confirm that they’re back together, and perhaps Nessa Barrett and Josh Richards will finally confirm they’re dating again. It remains to be seen whether these TikTok couples can stand the test of time and internet stardom.