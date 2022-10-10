Mom “ruins” Disney Star Wars experience by shoving Chewbacca in wild TikTok

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

A mom is going viral on TikTok after she was caught “shoving” a Chewbacca character actor, prompting viewers to slam her for “ruining” kids’ experiences at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Disneyland is hailed as the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’ — but it certainly wasn’t for one unfortunate character actor, who was pushed by a park attendee during a performance.

TikToker ‘nightmareadventures’ was enjoying a stint in Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a part of the park dedicated to Jedi, Sith Lords, and all things Star Wars related.

They were filming a performance from character actors for Rey and Chewbacca. The skit seemed to involve some kids attending the park — but the moment was “ruined” when a mom pushed Chewbacca, as though to scare him, before quickly leaving the scene.

The moment wrapped up shortly thereafter, with Rey’s actress exiting the area alongside Chewbacca as a result of the mom’s ‘scare.’

“Because of that, we might not… [unintelligible]. it was so good to see you all!” Rey said before she and Chewbacca left.

The TikToker who caught the moment is using their video as a PSA against those who “ruin” peoples’ experiences at the Disney parks.

Fans outraged after mother pushes Chewbacca during Disneyland performance

“When a grown adult ruins the experience for the kids because she thought she was being funny!” the TikToker captioned their video. “Poor kids stood their confused when Rey and Chewy walked away.”

Commenters are also speaking out against the woman, and are urging park staff to ban her due to the incident.

“Should be a lifetime ban for putting hands on cast members,” one user said.

“I have severe secondhand embarrassment after that,” another commented.

TikTok: nightmareadventures

This situation follows DisneyLand reinstating interactions between park attendees and character actors, allowing hugs and photos once again after the global health situation.

This is just the latest viral moment to take TikTok by storm at DisneyLand after a park staff member infamously interrupted a couple’s marriage proposal over the summer.