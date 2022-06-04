Disneyland employee ruins marriage proposal and the internet absolutely hates it

A Disneyland employee is the subject of the internet’s ire after interrupting a marriage proposal just as a man was getting down on one knee.

There is nothing more painful to witness than a marriage proposal gone wrong. Especially one at one of Disney’s theme parks, where there are seemingly proposals every single day.

The video clip currently taking over the internet isn’t painful to witness because of a rejection. Instead, it’s making the round because a Disneyland worker interrupted what was supposed to be a very special moment.

Disneyland employee interrupts marriage proposal

On June 2, Reddit user ‘wasgehtlan’ posted a video to the riamatotalpieceofs**t subreddit titled “POS destroyed my best friends moment. He asked for permission beforehand.”

The video is of a man getting down on one knee for his beloved in front of the iconic Sleepy Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris. Their moment was cut short, however, as a Disney employee rushed over and swooped the ring out of the man’s hand and directed them down the steps of the platform they were on.

“She said ‘yes,'” the man said confused at the employee’s bizarre actions. The staff member responded that continuing the special moment down the steps “would be even better.”

As the couple was escorted down the steps a hail of boos came in targeted at the Disney worker for halting the proposal.

The video has gone massively viral, and in just two days has over 93,000 upvotes on Reddit, and has also gained traction on other social media sites like Twitter and TikTok.

Users in the comment section were heated and one person said, “He totally was. What a f**king tool. Feel so bad for that girl. He RUINED her engagement moment forever. I hope karma catches up to that dude with the swiftness.”

Disney responded to Newsweek and said of the viral moment, “We regret how this was handled. We have apologized to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

Although it is unclear what was offered to the couple to make it right, they’ll never be able to have that moment back.