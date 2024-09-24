DoorDash driver breaks down in tears over family’s Disney musical prank

A DoorDash driver left a customer’s home with tears in his eyes after their silly Disney-themed prank tugged on his heartstrings.

A DoorDash driver was in for a major surprise when he pulled up to Kyle Philippi’s family home to deliver their order. As the door opened, the Dasher was greeted by a makeshift Hercules movie set full of mystical drapes and a sign that read, “A far off place” – a nod to the 1997 Disney movie.

Article continues after ad

In an effort to make the prank as realistic as possible, Kyle and his loved ones dressed up as characters from the film. Not only that, they even serenaded the Dasher with ‘Go the Distance,’ a song from the famous mythological flick.

Shocked, the driver stood in disbelief as ‘Hercules’ sang, “If I can be strong, I know every mile will be worth my while. I would go most anywhere to feel like I belong.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

During this, a member of Kyle’s ensemble handed the Dasher a $10 tip. However, the family ended up giving him $100 for “wasting” his time.

Despite Kyle and his family not knowing how their delivery driver would respond to their musical production, the Dasher ended up leaving in tears, emotionally moved by their performance.

Before making his exit, the Dasher revealed to the family that his daughter had died the year prior. “We lost our daughter last year,” he uttered.

Article continues after ad

He then thanked the Philippi family for bringing him happiness. “Y’all are awesome. This was awesome. Like, this is the best DoorDash I’ve been on in two years.”

A member of the family then responded, “We want to spread joy to people, and just have some fun, and just let people know that there’s just random fun acts of kindness out there.”

Viewers of the viral moment were moved as well, with one commenting on the clip, “This is the most wholesome moment I’ve ever seen. Well done, guys.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another added, “You brought a spark of joy into that man. You can see it in his eyes.”

While the Dasher’s emotional moment with the Philippi family was heartfelt, it’s hardly the only touching moment to recently go viral.

Earlier this September, a TikToker went viral for showing how a struggling mother put a purse back on the shelf and saved her money to buy baby products instead.

The ‘she deserved the purse’ trend then became a fad where many viewers placed cash and gift cards under the lids of baby formula and in diaper boxes. In doing this, people hoped that a deserving mother would be able to have enough money to treat herself at the store.