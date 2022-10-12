MoistCritikal slams YouTube for “nonsensical” strikes over SpongeBob road rage video

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

YouTube issued a striker to content creator NightDocs, despite previously resolving the same issue with MoistCr1TiKal and Markiplier.

YouTube strikes are the platform’s way of warning creators about their content. Receiving three results in the same 90-day period results in a channel being permanently removed from YouTube.

If a YouTuber violates the service’s Community Guidelines, they can receive a strike. Decisions can be appealed, but as we have learned with other content creators, appealing is a scary and frustrating process.

Popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKal called out YouTube for issuing a “nonsensical” strike to NightDocs for a fake road rage video featuring people dressed as Spongebob and Mickey Mouse. Yes, you read that correctly.

YouTube: Markiplier Markiplier is one of YouTube’s most prominent creators.

YouTube rehashes old feud with content creators

In MoistCr1TiKal’s October 12 YouTube video, he discussed an incident in which he and other content creators received a strike from YouTube for violating the violence and graphic content policy.

The video in question shows four people in mascot costumes “beating up” a man while two people watch and laugh. The video is relatively harmless and appears to be a stunt.

“I made a big stink because there was nothing wrong with that video,” MoistCr1TiKal said. “It was taken down for being disturbing content, but there was no real violence, blood. It was all fake.”

Markiplier is one of the most prominent content creators on YouTube, and he used his large platform to take a stand. He also reacted to the video and said he should receive a strike too. YouTube responded by hitting his channel with its first strike ever.

“Markiplier went up to bat for me and saved the day,” MoistCr1TiKal said. “That man has been my savior for that action there.”

YouTube backtracked, saying, “We’re not going to die on this hill. You were right… after (even further) review, your videos and others are back up, and these strikes have been removed. This was an over-enforcement of our policies.”

However, on October 11, YouTube issued a strike to NightDocs for the same video.

NightDocs responded, “I just got hit with a strike for the same stupid fu**ing Spongebob road rage clip.”

“I feel so bad for NightDocs,” MoistCr1TiKal said. “I don’t know what they see in this video that no one else on the planet is, but it is so peculiar.”

We will provide an update if YouTube responds.