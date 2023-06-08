MoistCr1tikal slams Twitch for “blatant lie” about removing branded content guidelines

MoistCr1tikal is slamming Twitch, accusing the platform of publishing a “blatant lie” about removing its highly-contested guidelines for branded content.

On June 6, Twitch sparked outrage from streamers after unveiling its new guidelines for broadcasting branded content like sponsorships, brand deals, and more.

The now-deleted article detailed what kinds of advertisements were and were not allowed on its platform, notably prohibiting all “burned in” video, audio, and display ads.

They also claimed that on-stream logos could not be any larger than three percent of a streamer’s screen, further adding to the confusion and backlash from broadcasters.

In fact, Twitch’s new rules prompted threats of boycotting the website and even leaving the platform altogether for competitors like Kick and Rumble, which have already acquired a few major streamers as of late.

This led to Twitch walking back these guidelines the very next day. In a viral tweet thread, Twitch said that they would be removing the rules “immediately” — but not everyone is convinced that this is true.

MoistCr1tikal hits out at Twitch for “blatant lie” over removing guidelines

MoistCr1tikal, a prominent Twitch streamer and YouTuber, took a peek at Twitch’s TOS, which includes a strikingly similar statement to the branded content guidelines that the site claimed to have removed under its ‘advertisements’ clause.

“Twitch has the exclusive right to monetize the Twitch Services, including without limitation, the exclusive right to sell, serve, and display advertisements on the Twitch Services,” the clause reads. “This means you may not, nor may you allow a third party to, insert or embed prerecorded advertising units into your live stream, including without limitation video advertisements (whether pre-, mid-, or post-roll); display or “banner” advertisements; and audio advertisements.”

Twitch Twitch’s TOS currently still include its advertisement clause under its previous branded content guidelines.

“Why are you claiming that [the guidelines] are removed when they’re still there?” Moist shot back in a YouTube video. “That seems like a blatant lie to me, unless there’s something I’m misunderstanding here. But it seems like they’re trying to pull a quarter out from behind my ear and call it magic.”

“What I find extremely scummy is the way they’re misleading people into thinking this entire branded content policy is gone now, when it’s not. It’s still very much in effect. So, I don’t know why they’re pretending it’s different.”

(Topic begins at 3:00)

Twitch Head of Monetization explains remaining TOS clause

Twitch’s Head of Monetization, Mike Minton, addressed these concerns in a tweet on June 7, saying that the TOS still need to be updated and that the clause will be removed eventually.

“We will clarify the TOS,” he wrote. “TOS changes take more time. The TOS is focused on 3rd party ad networks. We will not take action for sponsorships.”

This latest news follows a personal apology about the ordeal from Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, who claimed the platform “messed up” due to the branded content restrictions.