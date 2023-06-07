Twitch is removing the “bad” branded content guidelines following backlash from streamers around the world.

On June 6, 2023, Twitch revealed new branded content guidelines that appeared to control how streamers can advertise sponsorships that would have severely impacted charity and esports streams.

It was quickly met with backlash, with Asmongold calling for a boycott while his org OTK Network threatened to leave the platform entirely.

Twitch issued an apology just hours later but has now removed the guidelines from the website.

Twitch removes “bad” branded content guidelines following backlash

In a series of tweets on June 7, Twitch revealed that they are removing the new guidelines “immediately,” stating that they were bad for streamers as well as Twitch.

“Yesterday, we released new Branded Content Guidelines that impacted your ability to work with sponsors to increase your income from streaming. These guidelines are bad for you and bad for Twitch, and we are removing them immediately,” they said.

“Sponsorships are critical to streamers’ growth and ability to earn income. We will not prevent your ability to enter into direct relationships with sponsors – you will continue to own and control your sponsorship business.

“We want to work with our community to create the best experience on Twitch and to do that we need to be clear about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. We appreciate your feedback and help in making this change.”

This story is developing…