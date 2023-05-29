Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed’s first Rumble stream hits massive viewership peak

Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed’s debut on Rumble hit a massive viewership peak for their over three-hour debut stream on the platform.

On May 15, 2023, Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed revealed they had signed an exclusive deal with Rumble to host “The Kai ‘N Speed Show.”

The two stars have been friends for quite some time, but Speed’s permanent ban from Twitch has prevented him from joining Kai’s broadcasts.

The first episode of their show took place on May 26, 2023, and they managed to hit a massive viewership peak to set them off on the right foot, even though the broadcast had some technical issues at first.

The Kai ‘N Speed show hits massive viewership

Thanks to Streams Charts, we know just how well Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s first show together really did.

They shared the statistics in a post on Twitter, revealing that the stream reached 133,000 peak viewers in just under four hours they were live.

On top of that, the Twitch & YouTube stars managed an average of 87,306 the entire time.

Kai Cenat’s highest peak viewership over the course of May 2023 is 81,879 — just over half of their new Rumble show.

However, Kai set a personal viewership record of 283,245 on November 10, 2022, so The Kai ‘N Speed show has quite a bit before breaking Kai’s personal viewership record.

Rumble has been growing quite a bit over the last few weeks, bringing on the likes of Kai, Speed, Jidion, and most recently Mizkif.

We’ll keep you up to date on Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s Rumble show as new episodes are released, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news and other viral stories.