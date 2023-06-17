MoistCr1tikal brands Twitch as an “out-of-touch sinking ship” after xQc’s Kick deal

MoistCr1tikal has slammed “the sinking ship of Twitch” in the wake of xQc’s new deal with Twitch, which has sent shockwaves through the streaming community.

MoistCr1tikal is no stranger to criticizing Twitch, and he’s repeatedly made predictions about the site’s demise, but he’s taken his ridicule to a new level in his response to xQc’s hundred-million-dollar move to Kick, which is non-exclusive.

xQc announced the deal with a smooth-looking video yesterday, becoming the largest acquisition the rival streaming site has made.

MoistCr1tikal predicts xQc will have “no incentive” to stream on Twitch

In his latest video, titled “This is Crazy“, MoistCri1ikal described xQc’s deal with Kick as “one of the wackiest moments in content creation history”, and a sign that Twitch was in serious trouble. He also predicted that xQc would not spend much time on Twitch anymore, despite the deal being non-exclusive.

MoistCr1tikal said: “He legitimately has no incentive to stream on Twitch. Twitch is a platform that has banned xQc like five times. It is also a platform that has no real contracts for top streamers anymore as well as the lower sub revenue split among any streaming platform available, whereas Kick has the highest.

“So why the f*ck would he stream on Twitch often at all? He’ll probably use it as a signal booster to get the juicers on Twitch over to Kick. That’s my guess.

“Over the last few years, Twitch has been continuously hurting itself in confusion. It has been making horrible decision after horrible decision over and over again, and it’s been hemorrhaging users. A lot of people have been going elsewhere.

“That’s why so many people are abandoning the sinking ship of Twitch. They are out of touch. It’s wild to watch a business sink itself when it had a complete stranglehold on the market.”

For more news and updates on xQc’s Kick move, check out our full breakdown of the deal and what it means for the steamer’s future.