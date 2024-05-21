Mizkif reveals Emily Rinaudo isn’t actually his sister after years of speculation

Mizkif has officially admitted that Instagram model Emily Rinaudo isn’t his sister after years of claiming they were related as an inside joke with fans.

On May 21, prominent Twitch streamer Mizkif got together with Instagram model and fellow broadcaster Emily Rinaudo for a podcast episode on his new show, ‘Just Chatting.’

At the very beginning of the episode, the two bantered about their “childhood” growing up together before admitting that they aren’t actually siblings.

“We’re not related,” Mizkif said, stopping the joke short. “…This is the first time we’re ever gonna announce this in [the] five years that we’ve been doing this.”

Instagram: emjayrinaudo, mizkif Fans thought Emily Rinaudo and Mizkif looked similar, resulting in a years-long inside joke between the two influencers.

Mizkif explained that the situation had started five years ago in 2019 before he reached his current level of Twitch fame, when his fans noticed that he and Rinaudo looked somewhat similar.

They began flooding Mizkif’s social media with photos of the model, saying his “sister was hot” — and after admitting that they looked alike, Miz decided to go along with the joke to “get views” on his streams.

“The reason why I wanted her to be my sister was one, it was a good meme, but two, it made people — especially back then — stop bothering my family and stuff like that. So I used her name… and that’s how we became brother and sister,” he admitted.

(Topic begins at 1 minute)

Despite their family ties being completely fake, many fans to this day still believe the two are biologically related. Now, the two have finally set the story straight after years of playing into the joke.

This information has left fans of the pair completely shellshocked, as evidenced by their humorous comments underneath the video on YouTube.

“Holy sh*t, they actually ended the joke,” one viewer wrote.

“WAIT A F*CKING MINUTE… SHE’S NOT HIS SISTER?” another said.

“This is exactly how I felt when I found out Santa wasn’t real,” another joked.

While Mizkif went on to co-found OTK and gain 2 million followers on Twitch in the years that followed, Rinaudo boasts a substantial empire on Instagram with over 508,000 followers, although she occasionally streams on Twitch and intermittently uploads content to YouTube.

