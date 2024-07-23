FaZe Jason announces dating stream with Pokimane & QTCinderella coaching him

FaZe Jason has announced a dating stream in which Pokimane and QTCinderella will help coach him while he interviews 20 other women.

In May 2024, FaZe Banks revealed that he was “rebooting” the iconic organization by removing the majority of its existing members.

They followed up the news by signing four new streamers to FaZe Clan, which included Jasontheween, Lacy, Silky, and Max. This brought the roster up to almost 20 FaZe Clan members.

Known as FaZe Jason, the Twitch streamer has collaborated with a handful of other creators so far and has revealed what may be his biggest stream yet.

“Me and QTCinderella were going to do a stream, but y’all already knew that because it’s on her schedule. Tomorrow, it’s going to be me, QT, and Pokimane,” he said. “Poki and QT are going to be in my ear, and we’re going to have like 20 other girls and I’m going to do a 20 v 1 with them in my ears. Yes!”

Jason didn’t go into much detail about the stream’s specifics, but we’ve seen “20v1” streams and videos from many other creators in the past.

The Sidemen regularly post similar videos on YouTube and have invited various other content creators to star in them.

In October 2023, they brought IShowSpeed on to talk to 20 different women while they hid out in a room outside of the main area.

Fans flooded the Twitch chat with excitement for the stream, spamming W and OMG in the process.

This won’t be the first time Jason and QTCinderella have collaborated, either. In late June, the two Twitch streamers did a baking stream that brought over 22,000 viewers to his channel.

The 20v1 stream with Jason, QTCinderella, and Pokimane will occur on July 23, 2024, at 12PM PT/3PM ET.