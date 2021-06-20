MoistCr1TiKaL mocks “unbearable” Logan Paul vs Mayweather boxing fight

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White roasted the stalemate boxing bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather Jr in a YouTube video, where he called the fight “truly awful”.

It was one of the most-hyped fights of the year, but Paul vs Mayweather got a rather mixed response.

Paul was credited for taking the 50-0 welterweight boxer the distance, and earned plaudits from the likes of Mike Tyson for managing to hold his own against the best.

But with the event ending undecided, and conspiracy theories swirling that Mayweather deliberately drew out the fight, some viewers were disappointed with the action, or lack thereof. And Cr1tikal aligns with the camp who didn’t particularly enjoy the fight.

“I actually have nothing against this trend of sloppy boxing from internet creators against each other, I actually think it’s pretty enjoyable,” he explained.

“Except for the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight: that s*** was unbearable. There were more hugs during that fight than at the ‘greet your neighbors’ section of church.

“It was really unfun to watch, and especially even more miserable since I was there in person. It really felt like I just slapped myself in the face with my own d*ck. It was truly awful.”

And while he generally enjoys watching content creator fights, it’s unlikely Cr1TiKaL will be entering the ring himself anytime soon.

He added: “I know I look like a gladiator and a Viking and a girl scout all fused together, so you would expect me to be good at fighting, but I’m really not… so I have no interest in jumping on this boxing trend.”

That’s not to say Cr1TiKaL wouldn’t do it for the right sum of money, but don’t expect the most entertaining fight if he were to get involved.

“If I’m being paid to get in the ring I would do exactly what Ben Askren did against Jake Paul and I will take a dive immediately,” he explained. “I would literally go into the ring and lie down, and that would be it. Just take an easy payday.”

While it’s not yet clear who Logan Paul will be facing in his next fight, with names like Conor McGregor being touted, don’t expect Cr1TiKaL’s name to be thrown into the hat.