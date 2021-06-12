Mike Tyson "proud" of Logan Paul for taking Floyd Mayweather to 8 rounds - Dexerto

After his exhibition boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. resulted in a stalemate, Logan Paul was lavishly praised by Mike Tyson in a FaceTime call.

In one of the most hyped fights of the year, nobody knew quite what to expect when Logan Paul took to the ring alongside boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

On the one hand, there was Mayweather: an undisputed welterweight champion with a staggering 50-0 record. On the other hand, Paul was 18 years his junior and physically superior, but his only previous fights had been vs YouTuber JJ ‘KSI‘ Olatunji, and Paul had won neither.

Ultimately, the fight ended in a stalemate, and Tyson gave Paul some words of encouragement after avoiding defeat to one of the greatest boxers of all-time.

“You kicked ass. I was wrong. You kicked ass. Ain’t no doubt about it,” Tyson said. “I’m proud of you. You’re the baddest. Everybody’s talking about you. You’re the man. You went eight rounds with the greatest of all time.”

Paul was very complimentary of his opponent on the night, but Tyson believed he fended off Mayweather well. “He was quick. He was fast,” Paul said.

“Nah, he wasn’t that sassy,” Tyson replied. “You got him with those punches.”

Tyson was made to somewhat eat his words, having predicted back in December that Mayweather was going to “beat his f***ing ass”, although he did expect Paul to “fight back”.

And Tyson has made his admiration of the Paul brothers well-known, having credited the duo for reigniting mainstream interest in the “dying sport” as UFC threatened to usurp boxing as the most popular combat sport.

In fact, Tyson then backed Jake to take down former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in their fight which is due to take place in August.

“Tyron is going to get knocked the f*** out, right?” Mike added. “Listen, man. Until you guys lose, I’ve got to stick with you. You made me proud of you. Congratulations. That’s beautiful.”

Despite names like Conor McGregor and Jake Paul being touted, it’s not yet known who Logan will face in his next fight. But the encouragement from Tyson and ability to go the distance with Mayweather will put him in good stead – no matter who he ends up facing.