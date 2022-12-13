MoistCr1TiKal explains why he rejected Ludwig fight at the Mogul Chessboxing Championship

Filip is a Belgium-based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's UK team. He spends his free time clearing out his endless gaming backlog or burning something in the kitchen. You can contact Filip at filip.krawanski@dexerto.com

Charlie White, better known online as MoistCr1TiKal, has revealed that he was supposed to take part in Ludwig’s Chessboxing event but he refused the honor of fighting Ludwig for one key reason.

The 2022 Mogul Chessboxing Championship quickly became the talk of the internet. Utilizing the little-known sport of chessboxing Ludwig hosted a great show featuring fellow content creators and influencers such as Disguised Toast, Myth, BoxBox, and much more.

But supposedly even bigger stars were supposed to fill the rooster. xQc admitted that he was originally going to fight Ludwig, but he did not show up because he slept in.

And now MoistCr1TiKal uploaded a video titled “I Almost Fought in This” where he explains that before even xQc it was him who was supposed to fight Ludwig.

Charlie revealed that he respectfully declined due to personal reasons. “I’m a baby b***h when it comes to anything pain related,” he explained in his video as the key factor as to why he declined the honor.

MoistCr1TiKal didn’t fight, was fearful of being K.O’d

While he declined the offer, he was still humbled by it. “I of course appreciate Lud asking me, recognizing me as the super slap-fighting fan that I am,” he said. “But I had to turn him down for this event, there was no way I was going to take any of these blasts on the cheek. I probably wouldn’t have survived.”

He then proceeded to make a “high-level analysis” of Ludwig’s slap fight with CDawgVA. Celebrating and congratulating Ludwig for putting on a truly unique and fun event for everyone to watch.

A majority outcry in the comment section of said video appreciated Charlie’s honesty, while others cracked wholesome jokes. “Charlie just wanted to give everyone else a chance, what a humble man,” wrote one fan.

Let us hope that these two titans of entertainment get to compete in some other event in the future. At the same time, we wish the best to both of them and their content.