BTS V fans blast media for posts about alleged breakup with Blackpink’s Jennie

BTS fans were unhappy when rumors circulated that V and Blackpink’s Jennie allegedly dated and broke up.

It has frequently been reported that Kim Tae-hyung, known as simply V, has been dating Blackpink’s Jennie throughout 2023. Neither party has ever confirmed the rumors.

According to reports, “individuals” spotted the pair out and about on numerous occasions. But those accounts have not been substantiated.

On November 6, a new report from the television network JTBC dropped alleging that V and Jennie had officially broken up due to V’s enlistment in the South Korean military.

Wikimedia Commons, Delicato Blackpink performs at the Walking Festival

BTS fans took media to task over posts alleging a breakup

The dating and break-up claims immediately caused a furor online, as fans flocked to Twitter/X to blast media outlets for sharing the news. Most responses were downright scathing.

“This is the first time we see a breakup without dating… be serious,” wrote one disgruntled fan.

“Dude, when your brief report is filled with ‘reportedly’ and ‘allegedly’ …. like, be serious! We know the difference between journalism and media play,” a second user said.

“Dating according to the media breaking up also according to the media,” another chimed in.

User valen wrote, “I see what u doing here, bp newed their contract so they need publicity”

Lozzawayne then went on a rant, “This is SO unprofessional. First of all, there was never any confirmation of them dating in the first place. Secondly, what’s even your source for this alleged break-up?”

Many BTS fans then set their targets on Blackpink’s Jennie.

“It’s clearly a media play. Now the deal is off so they make sure there is a ‘headline’ to let people know so that she can move on to her next ‘target,'” said a user.

“She’s done riding on his fame after securing her YG contract,” wrote Jeonjeykyyy97.

Ria dug a bit deeper, writing, “Girl can’t stay loyal and serious while he is in military so I think they broke up.”

The “deal” and “contract” fans referenced have to do with the announcement that Blackpink renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment. The news officially broke on November 5 and has fans clamoring for more music from the popular K-pop group.

