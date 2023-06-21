Mikaela Testa admits to getting a BBL after she “lied to fans for an entire year”

Mikaela Testa has admitted to fans that she went under the knife to achieve her jaw-dropping figure, despite previously denying allegations.

Mikaela Testa is one of Australia’s most successful adult content creators. Earning approximately $162,000 a month on OnlyFans, it’s safe to assume that the influencer has amassed a large following.

With almost 750,000 fans on Instagram and over two million on TikTok, Testa rarely escapes the public eye.

But now some fans are turning on the creator after finding out Testa deceived her audience about getting a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

Instagram: mikaelatesta Mikaela Testa is coming clean: she got a BBL.

As one of the most dangerous invasive surgeries, getting a BBL comes with high risks. A reported one in 3,000 operations results in death, yet this scary statistic hasn’t stopped thousands from booking the procedure.

Testa has long been suspected of getting a BBL but remained adamant that her figure was natural.

Now she’s come clean; the influencer admitted to having two procedures done while appearing on White Fox After Hours podcast.

Receiving backlash for the confession, Testa posted a follow-up TikTok on why she kept the truth from fans.

“It is one of the most disgusting things I have ever done in my entire life,” Testa said in the TikTok.

She stated she regrets her decision to lie about the BBL but did not feel confident sharing the truth up until now.

“It’s pretty common for a girl to be insecure about herself when she sees constant perfection online,” Testa said. “Just like any girl would, you get worried, insecure, and start looking at yourself differently.”

Instagram: mikaelatesta Mikaela Testa denied BBL accusations, despite having had the procedure

Fans were torn over the situation. Some showed support for the influencer, with one commenting, “Taking accountability is the most freeing feeling and I’m so proud of you, you should be proud of yourself [too]”.

However, others were not so quick to forgive, with another user posting, “Lmao the blame is wild.”

