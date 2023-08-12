Influencer Mikaela Testa reveals dark side of OnlyFans: “I was being abused”

TikToker and social media personality Mikaela Testa has accused her ex-boyfriend of abuse in an Instagram Q&A, warning others of the red flags to look out for.

Influencer Mikaela Testa rose to fame in 2019 and makes a large sum of her income from OnlyFans, racking in an impressive estimated monthly income of $162,000.

She also boasts 756,000 followers on Instagram and 2.4 million on TikTok, with many fans looking to the social media celebrity for advice on how to follow in her footsteps.

Most recently, a fan took to Mikaela’s Q&A on Instagram to ask for advice on running an OnlyFans account, primarily used by sex workers for the distribution of pornography. And Mikaela didn’t hold back in her answer.

A screenshot of the influencer’s story was posted to the drama account on Instagram, ‘teatoktalk’, in which Mikaela can be seen urging her followers not to get involved if they aren’t already.

“What I will say is please be mindful if you have anyone around you (could be a [boyfriend], a friend, or just anyone) taking any [percentage] from you and manipulating you because that is trafficking and you are being exploited without even knowing,” Mikaela said.

She went on to claim she had been a victim of trafficking herself in the past, writing, “I was in a toxic relationship for years where I had my [boyfriend] taking 50% of my income disguised as “managing” me but in reality, I was being abused.”

“I see this happening so much these days and it’s really, really sad,” Mikaela concluded. She had previously posted a now-deleted TikTok claiming a large of her money had been stolen by an unspecified former partner.

Fans have allegedly deduced that the ex in question is none other than Atis Paul, the brother of influencer Anna Paul.

“The Pauls aren’t good people… they claimed to be extremely poor growing up yet they had designer clothes and [jewelry] in high school [and] I’m from their hometown and they lived in a wealthy area,” one commenter alleged in support of Testa.

Atis has yet to respond to these latest claims. To keep up with all your favorite influencers, be sure to check out our page here.