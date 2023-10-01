Bhad Bhabie admits OnlyFans saved her from being “broke”

The viral sensation, turned OnlyFans model, Bhad Bhabie, has said she made no money from her music and that posting to the subscription service saved her after she instantly earned millions.

Bhad Bhabie became widely known after her appearance on the TV show Dr Phil, where she made her infamous line “Catch me outside, how bout that?”

Ever since, she has been seen all over the internet for her viral social media posts, music, and even meeting Kim Kardashian for lunch.

Article continues after ad

In 2022, she famously turned to OnlyFans where she revealed screenshots of her earning over $50M from the subscription service.

Article continues after ad

Now, she has appeared on supermodel Emily Ratajkowski’s High Low podcast that was posted to YouTube, where she opened up about how she had no money before she launched her OnlyFans.

Bhad Bhabie had “no money” before earning millions on OnlyFans

The now 20-year-old discussed in length about how her life has changed during the podcast that was uploaded on September 30 to YouTube and Spotify.

Article continues after ad

“I wasn’t really thinking much of it at the time,” she began. “But I was actually broke as f*ck before I started OnlyFans.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“My mom was in control of my money, so she was doing whatever she wanted to do, and I had a $500 limit on my card,” Bhad Bhabie revealed.

Article continues after ad

Despite her releasing various music with millions of video views and streaming plays, she revealed she: “barely saw any money from music,” and that starting her membership service was the “light at the end of the tunnel.”

Article continues after ad

She went on to explain that she made the decision with her manager to start her new career, where they were aware of the high potential income, but they didn’t

“It just kept coming and coming, I was just like, ‘sh*t,” she said in relation to the millions earned.

However, it hasn’t been all positive since, in August Bhad Bhabie revealed she still lives in “fear” of her mother and recounted numerous instances of alleged abuse.

Article continues after ad