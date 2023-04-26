While browsing through your TikTok’s For You Page, you may have come across some videos discussing BBLs — but what does BBL mean on TikTok? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok has become one of the biggest hubs of viral content on the internet, and is the source of a huge number of different trends and challenges, which millions of users across the world interact with on the app.

Just like any social media platform, the app also has its own host of different slang terms, which are used by people in videos, direct messages, and in comment sections.

One term that you have probably encountered at some point, whether it’s on TikTok or another social media app, is ‘BBL.’ But what does BBL stand for? Here’s everything to know.

Unsplash: Eyestetix Studio There are plenty of acronyms and slang terms that are popular on TikTok.

BBL meaning on TikTok

BBL is an acronym that stands for ‘Brazilian Butt Lift,’ which according to the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery is: “A specialized fat transfer procedure that augments the size and shape of the buttocks without implants.”

They explain that as part of this procedure, excess fat is removed from an individual’s hips, lower back, thighs, or abdomen with liposuction, after which a portion of this fat is injected into the buttocks.

The procedure is increasing in popularity, and many people choose to document their BBL journeys on social media platforms like TikTok, showing before and afters, as well as videos about their recovery. Others discuss celebrities and whether or not they’ve had a BBL procedure.

The hashtag for BBL has 8.8 billion views according to TikTok, proving just how much interest there is in both the documentation of the surgery process, as well as memes related to the procedure.

There are hundreds of popular acronyms used on TikTok such as FYP, POV, AS, and more, but if you’re confused by some of them, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the app’s most popular slang terms.