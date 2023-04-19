OnlyFans model admits she lied about her real income out of embarrassment

A 19-year-old model who decided to choose OnlyFans over prestigious universities has revealed she lied about her real earnings.

Straight A student April Opal was on pace to become a student at Oxford or Cambridge, but in a bid to retire at 30, opted to join OnlyFans instead of continuing her education.

Unfortunately for Opal, her time on the platform wasn’t exactly the best move right away despite claiming that she was earning over $6,000 every month on OF.

Article continues after ad

However, in a recent TikTok, she finally revealed the truth about how much she was actually making and it’s a fraction of how much she claimed to be earning.

Model who chose OnlyFans over school reveals her actual income

In response to a fan who asked if OnlyFans model make as much as they claim to, Opal dismissed her fellow creators.

“I would say definitely not. When I started out I was only making about £800 ($995 USD) a month for the first couple of months and then it slowly went up,” she revealed.

Article continues after ad

According to the model, she would lie about her real earnings to people to avoid the humiliation about her situation having chosen OnlyFans over school when she turned 18.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I was telling people I was on 3-5 grand a month because I was a bit embarrassed to admit that I would rather do this for such low income than actually go to work,” Opal added. “But it all worked out in the end. I probably shouldn’t have lied about it but I know there are other people that lie about it like come on.”

Article continues after ad

However, Opal went on to add that there are definitely people who make a killing on the adult site. Twitch star Amouranth, for instance, is bringing home over $1,000,000 every month as one of the platform’s top earners.

In any case, it’s good to see she’s now being honest despite such a lackluster start to her OF career.