UFC’s Paige VanZant makes more on OnlyFans in 24 hours than whole fighting career

UFC star Paige VanZant has revealed the shocking amount of money she’s made through OnlyFans compared to her entire career fighting.

The controversial adult platform OnlyFans has given many popular creators and personalities the chance to earn more cash than they’d ever earn from other outlets and it seems like the UFC’s Paige VanZant is no exception.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen big names such as Twitch streamer Alinity reveal the startling differences in money they’ve made by joining OnlyFans, and now it’s VanZant’s turn to partake in that conversation.

During an interview with Barstool Sports, VanZant was asked about her OnlyFans career and revealed some wild stats that might put a lot of things in perspective when it comes to fighter pay.

Paige VanZant reveals shocking OnlyFans earnings compared to fighting in UFC

According to the fighter, while she has done quite a lot of things in her life, OnlyFans has proven to be the most successful from a monetary standpoint.

“There’s a lot of stuff I’ve done in my career, but I’m really fortunate that my career outside of UFC and fighting has been pretty successful. I’ve worked hard in other industries trying to crossover into more of a mainstream personality,” she said.

That said, the difference between OnlyFans and everything else is night and day. In other words, it’s a no contest.

“OnlyFans has been my largest source of income, I would say combined in my fighting career,” she added. “I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career. 24 hours.”

VanZant isn’t the only fighter to praise OnlyFans lately. Just recently, boxing champion Ebanie Bridges said that without OF, she’d be working at McDonald’s as she recovers from a hand injury.