Megan Fox hits out at “weirdos” criticizing her over donation request

Megan Fox received backlash for posting a GoFundMe page for her friend’s sick father and has slammed the “weirdos” criticizing her for doing so.

The actress has given a piece of her mind to the people criticizing her as she was trying to help her friend Brittney Boyce, whose father is ill.

However, the internet has thoughts and called her out for posting a GoFundMe page, after not donating money herself.

Social media users took to Reddit and other platforms to express their displeasure at realizing that Fox was not among the list of contributors for the donation campaign.

Article continues after ad

A person tweeted: “As if she isn’t rich as f— and could help their friend immediately.” But these critics finally received a response from the actress as she posted an Instagram story addressing all the backlash.

What was Megan’s response to critics?

“Hey weirdos,” she wrote. “Do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe she doesn’t want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?”

Article continues after ad

Megan added that she was asked by Brittney to make a GoFundMe page for “Michael’s medical expenses” which would help him out as he is fighting a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She urged her fans to help Boyce out. “Many people can donate small amounts of money to help them reach their goal while clarifying that anything that Boyce needs from her she will provide for it privately,” she said.

Fox continued: “One thing you are not accusing me of is being miserly or lacking generosity.” She concluded her statement by saying the “bunch of psychos” should try something tomorrow if they can.

Article continues after ad

Instagram story: meganfox

This isn’t the first time the actress has addressed criticism for an Instagram post, as last time she clarified a dress that she was wearing wasn’t her skin but a part of the dress.

At the time, she wrote: “Before you start angrily typing — those are not my nipples, calm down.” So, she’s hardly one to back down.