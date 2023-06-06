Megan Fox is celebrating Diablo 4 players’ in-game deaths with special eulogies

Diablo 4’s impressive marketing game took an unexpected twist with the announcement that Megan Fox would be embracing the bloodshed.

Blizzard’s latest hit, Diablo 4, has been a commercial hit with fans and critics alike. In addition to glowing reviews, the game also secured a record-setting release, becoming the studio’s fastest-selling game to date.

Now, amid the fires of hell, the team at Blizzard announced that none other than actress Megan Fox would be joining in on the celebration and is giving fans the opportunity to connect with her.

For anyone that has been ripped apart and massacred in Diablo 4, this is your time to shine and get a shout-out from the Transformers actress herself.

Diablo 4 partners with Megan Fox to honor the dead

In a tweet from the official Diablo 4 account, Megan Fox revealed that she would be celebrating players’ deaths in the form of a special contest.

“If there’s one thing I love, it’s the sight of blood and in Diablo 4, there are rivers of it,” she grinned.

That’s not just a marketing comment either. The actress has gone on record admitting that she and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly actually drank each other’s blood for “ritual purposes.”

The model continued, “Show me your worst in-game death with #DiabloDeaths and you might get a eulogy from yours truly, telling the world that you went out like a hero… or a chump.”

Fans will need to act fast and upload their deaths to TikTok or Twitter if they want Fox to honor them, as she’ll only be reading their eulogies on June 8th.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only bloody game Megan Fox could be part of with the actress rumored to be joining the cast of Mortal Kombat 1 alongside rapper Travis Scott.