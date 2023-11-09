McDonald’s worker slams customers who demand fresh fries

A McDonald’s worker expressed her frustration at customers demanding fresh fries from the establishment, causing some controversy on social media

TikTok is a platform that’s full of hacks customers can utilize in fast food establishments to get cheaper deals. There are also many videos showing fans how to recreate popular food items. For example, fast food expert Jordan demonstrated how to make Aunty Anne’s Pretzel Bites for only five dollars.

With the exponential price increase in these formerly cheap restaurants, it’s understandable that people would want to grab themselves a bargain.

Article continues after ad

However, a McDonald’s worker has slammed customers who try to get “fresh fries,” every time. This comes from a popular TikTok hack, which encouraged customers to order their fries without the salt, prompting workers to make a fresh, unsalted batch.

Article continues after ad

In the video’s, TikTok’s Grace states, “If you go to McDonald’s and ask for no salt on your fries just to get them fresh, and then ask for a handful of salt packets, you are the worst kind of customer. Just ask us to make them fresh.”

Article continues after ad

It seems as though many McDonald’s advocates agree with Grace. In another TikTok video that gained 32,300 views on the very first day, Chef Mike, who regularly shares inside knowledge prompted:

“Yes, this is a great strategy if you want fresh fries. However, the fries are usually regularly cooked, so they’re supposed to not be too old, but… you can just ask, ‘Hey, I’m willing to wait; can I have some fresh fries?’”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The viral video has since gone on to collect over 81,000 views, and has sparked some debate on the platform.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One contended that ordering them without salt was beneficial, stating “Most places would just reheat them for a couple of seconds, if you ask without salt you make sure they really made them.”

Another concurred, “You get paid to do what we say, if you don’t like it go work another job. Lazy.” Grace responded, saying “Lmao not enough. If you just want them fresh, tell us.”

Article continues after ad

One commenter proclaimed, “I’m gonna start being the worst kind of customer now.”

Article continues after ad

However, many were offended by the video for totally different reasons. One McDonad’s fan claimed, “I always ask for no salt because I don’t want the salt. Y’all put way too much salt on them.” Many were quick to agree, stating “I ask for no salt cus’ I don’t like salt.”

Whether customers agree or not, the controversial video has clearly sparked a debate.

Article continues after ad

Another TikTok star went vial in October, when she shared how to get cheap meals every time you visit McDonald’s.