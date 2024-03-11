McDonald’s customer loses it with worker after they make him park

A man lost it over a McDonald’s worker who told them to park up and wait for their meal at a drive-thru.

Amassing over 700,00 views on TikTok, a video has gone viral after a customer got angry with a McDonald’s drive thru worker.

The drive thru worker had told them that they’d need to park up before receiving their order, and this is where the whole thing blew up.

“100% I’m phoning head office tomorrow. Like, you’re gonna be written up for this.”

“I don’t have to park because you requested. I don’t have to park. This is a fast food. I want my food like a fast food restaurant when I want it. Right?” he also tells them that he doesn’t care if he’s backing up the line, and demands his food.

In the video, the McDonald’s worker and customer eventually reach an impasse, and the customer decides they want their money back. The issue is that they originally paid by card, but wanted the refund by cash instead.

Sometimes people may buy an item on stolen credit cards, and then try to gain more money by asking for cash back. This might explain what’s going on here, and why the man was so angry.

People call out McDonald’s customer

After the video was posted on TikTok, people couldn’t believe the customer’s behavior, with one writing: “That poor employee, I am glad she didn’t back down and not cry because I would have.”

“How does someone request fresh food and get mad they have to wait,” another asked.

“Why is the manager allowing this? Send the worker away and close the window with a curt, ‘I’m sorry we couldn’t work something out. Please leave.’”

Another said “You paid with debit you get refund with debit,” speaking to their demand for cash.

“Cancel his order. Call the cops,” one said bluntly.

