McDonald’s customer has major freak out after demanding fries

One man made a scene at a McDonald’s in Maryland, reaching through the drive-through window and trashing the place as he demanded fries.

One man was fed up with the service he was receiving at a McDonald’s and began reaching through and wrecking the place in a bizarre rage.

The reason for the man’s attitude is unknown, but fast food chains have been the staging for many other strange altercations in the past, like one McDonald’s that had been the cause of over 900 police calls.

The video has gone viral across social media as people are confused and desperate for an update – “Please tell me he got arrested!” One person begged.

Man destroys McDonald’s for two bags of fries

The video, from a security camera inside the Maryland McDonald’s, showed the man throwing a variety of drinks at the employees as he complained about the service and demanded food.

Commenters were appalled by the customer’s behavior, and even more shocked by how the employees reacted, feeling that the workers were way too nice to the man.

“These employees are way too nice,” one said.

“The fact they STILL gave him the food after that…..” another pointed out.

Others found the altercation hilarious, especially the fact that the man made such a commotion all for two bags of fries.

“Them Mickey D’s fries do be BUSSIN’!!!!” One joked.

“When they tell you to pull Inna parking spot in front,” another jested.

Fast food customers have been trending on TikTok recently for their complaints, whether they’re making posts on social media flaming workers for incorrect orders – like one woman who even got a reply from the worker who made their subway sandwich – or causing problems in-store like this man in Maryland.