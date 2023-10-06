TikToker goes viral with McDonald’s hack to get cheap meals “every time”

A TikToker has gone viral with her hack to get cheap McDonald’s meals “every time” she visits for food. However, not everyone is able to get involved with it.

Food hacks, tips, and extravagant meals have always been one of the most popular corners of the internet, no matter what platform you’re using. So, as TikTok has become one of those go-to platforms, things have naturally expanded there as well.

It’s not just about the massively expensive fine dining experiences either, as TikTokers have routinely shared their stories with fast food. Some use the platform to complain about unruly delivery drivers, others share their horror stories from ordering on the go, and some are sharing hacks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the case of TikToker Caroline.Shops, she is a thrifter, but her thrifting powers don’t just stop at finding clothes and furniture. She’s also pretty good at finding tips for McDonald’s as well.

TikToker reveals easy trick to get half price McDonald’s meals

In fact, Caroline went viral at the start of October after she revealed a way to create a meal that is at least a 50% discount on what it would typically cost – at least in the UK anyway.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The TikToker noted that buying a cheap meal item – typically a small drink – will get you a code to submit feedback on the McDonald’s website. You don’t have to fill these questions out, however, and can just finish things up within a few clicks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After handing over your email address, you’ll get a code to receive a meal for £1.99 – with the selection including a Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, 6 nuggets, and McPlant. Combining that with the purchase of a small drink will bring you to around £3.18 – just a tick over half price compared to a normal meal.

Some viewers noted that they’ve been doing similar “for years” but that not everyone had been taking advantage of it. “Order a dip next time it’s 10p still get a receipt,” commented one, who had taken things up a level.

Article continues after ad

Others claimed that their local McDonald’s doesn’t give out paper receipts all the time, making it much harder for them to use the hack. Though, if yours does, you may as well take advantage of it. After all, who doesn’t love a cheap meal?