Wendy’s worker sparks outrage after revealing how “fresh” fries can be faked

A Wendy’s staff member has revealed that when customers order fresh fries, they might not be getting exactly what they ordered, sparking a huge outrage on the platform.

In a video that’s amassed over 4 million views on TikTok, a Wendy’s worker took to the platform to share a secret that customers might not be aware of.

The text overlay reads, “My fries are cold I want fresh fries,” as per the customer’s request.

However, as we can see from the video, the customer isn’t actually granted their fresh fries. Instead, Shaquan takes the customer’s cold fries from the drive-thru window, before placing them directly back into the hot oil to warm them up, before repackaging them and handing them back.

People outraged by Wendy’s fake fries

The video caused a stir on the platform, with many disappointed to learn how their fries could actually be prepared like this.

“But was it so hard to do that the first time?” one asked the poster, commenting on the laziness of the reheating process.

“Nah I said FRESH…” another demanded.

“And that’s why I go in to watch them and make sure the old fries aren’t in the warmer and tell them to get old fries off the corners,” another commenter added.

Some suggested a method for ensuring fresh fries each time, simply by ordering them with no salt: “And that’s why I ask for no salt then ask for salt packs,” suggesting that the workers must make a separate, fresh, saltless batch.

Ordering ‘fresh’ fries without salt has been the subject of controversy for a while. A McDonald’s worker had enough of people demanding saltless fries, and took to TikTok to voice her opinion.