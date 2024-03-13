McDonald’s customer reveals genius hack to get an extra serving of fries for free

A McDonald’s customer is going viral for revealing a new hack that allows them to get extra medium fries free of charge.

When it comes to ordering fast food, social media has become a place for those across the world to share their go-to orders, menu hacks, and more. People sharing how customers can shave off the cost of items asking for specific add-ons and more.

For one McDonald’s customer, ordering from the self-serve kiosk has proven to be a tried and true method for ordering an extra serving of fries without having to pay for the extra help.

Tiktoker Jovane, who goes by the username Jovane5000 on the app, revealed how McDonald’s customers can double their medium friend’s order for free using the self-serve kiosks.

The video includes footage of Jovane filming himself ordering fries from the fast food chain, stating after the order has gone through, “medium fries: one for $3.29. Medium fries: two for $3.29. You welcome.”

The video, which has been viewed over 50,000 times, has garnered mixed reactions from users. On the one hand, many have commented their praise for Jovane and appreciation for sharing the McDonald’s fry hack.

One Tikok user commented how this new hack will largely impact their go-to McDonald’s order in the best way possible. “Small fries and a coke in the app and then get free medium fries the new life hack lunch.”

However, others also noted that, while this hack is helpful to McDonald’s customers, it further highlights just how much more expensive fast food has become over the past few years.

“I remember when large fries used to be $1.”

At the time of writing, it is unclear if McDonald’s has fixed this error in their kiosks. However, the company has not spoken out about the TikTok as of yet.