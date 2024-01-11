McDonald’s refuses service to demanding customer over french fry argument

McDonald’s refuses service to demanding customer over french fry argumentTikTok: sarah_conner1
After arguing with multiple McDonald’s employees over french fries, a customer was refused service.
A woman was dissatisfied with the amount of fries she was given in her large McDonald’s fry and began arguing with two employees.
The moment turned so sour that the McDonald’s employees refused her service.
Though the customer was in the drive-thru, she began recording the situation which has now turned into a viral TikTok.
Viewers have since commented on the debauchery, saying you should “never” argue with the people who prepare your food.
Demanding McDonald’s customer calls employee “really rude”
When a McDonald’s customer didn’t get her large fry order with enough fries, she called out the chain’s employees, asking them to give her a new order that was fuller than what she was given.
In her recording-gone-viral, the customer said that the McDonald’s cashier was “being really rude.” She then requested that the specific worker “didn’t touch” her food.
But when the customer kept pushing for a new order, refusing to pull up like she was asked multiple times so the drive-thru could continue, she was finally refused service.
At one point, a second McDonald’s worker came to help the initial worker dealing with the customer. They then gave the customer her money back for the large fries she ordered and said, “We’re not serving you here no more.”
Those who have viewed the viral moment have commented, “She wanted to speak to Ronald himself.”
And, “Fast food employees do not get paid enough for this.” Many others applauded the McDonald’s employees for giving the customer her money back and saying no to her.
Though the customer took her money back, she did say she’d be talking to the owner of that McDonald’s to settle the dispute.