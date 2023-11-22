Ex-McDonald’s manager claims company uses app to exploit customers

An alleged ex-McDonald’s manager has shared on TikTok how the company supposedly uses their app to take advantage of their customer’s previous “buying patterns.”.

Mcdonald’s is one of the most popular fast food chains across the world. And while some headlines expose sub-optimal food-making practices in rare cases, a new TikTok from an alleged ex-McDonald’s chef shines a light on the way in which the company seemingly utilizes its app to target customers.

Article continues after ad

Mike Haracz, who claims to have previously worked at the company as a manager, discussed the reality of this situation in a new video on TikTok.

Article continues after ad

The new TikTok, which has over 30,000 views and quickly climbing on the platform, is a response to the question Haracz received in which he was asked, “How does McDonald’s know how much money I have when I eat there?”

“Why do you think McDonald’s wants you to use the app for everything?,” Haracz fired back before going in-depth about the way in which the McDonald’s app is allegedly able to track customers and their spending.

Article continues after ad

“McDonald’s, [through] the app, absolutely can target you based on your buying patterns,” he insisted.

“Whatever consumer science data is used to lump different groups together in different locations,” Haracz then added, “they know how much money you have, they know what you buy, they know what you like.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

However, he did note that it’s not just McDonald’s that does this, pointing out that “a lot of places do this with credit card numbers.”

Article continues after ad

“After you swipe your credit card, they kind of know what that card has ordered from them in the past,” he added, “and can use that information to specifically either target you or adjust their marketing, their ads to make sure that what they’re promoting in a specific region is tailored just to you.”

TikTok users were not at all shocked by the news, one commenting on the video, “McDonald’s likely has to share the data because they use third-party software providers for the analytics.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, another commented that, following this news, they will be sticking to “cash only” purchases moving forward.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.