McDonald’s manager deals with angry customer who complains “every single day”

A McDonald’s manager has gone viral for the way they handled a customer who apparently comes to the store to complain “every single day.”

The fresh fries debate was nonstop in 2023, with customers demanding fries without any salt, so employees were forced to prepare a new batch.

The fresh fries fiasco is still ongoing in 2024 too, but for different reasons. A woman approached a McDonald’s worker after claiming that her fries were cold, recording the interaction.

She demands to see the manager, who quickly appears, and complains that they messed up her burger order, and now that she has to correct it, her fries have gotten cold.

“I would not recommend you recording me,” the manager begins.

“I don’t care what you recommend. I’m going to record because that’s my right,” the woman responds.

“You come in every single day complaining about something,” the manager says.

She appears tired of dealing with the customer, and eventually gives her the small bag of fries she requested.

“I have to go through this, ’cause normally I’m pleasant with you everyday,” the customer says. “But it’s my fault that they get something wrong. Unbelievable. I have to record for them to get something right and for them to do what they’re supposed to do. It’s unbelievable.”

Viewers side with McDonald’s manager

After the video was posted on TikTok, it went on to gain almost half a million views in a few short days. People couldn’t believe the customer’s behavior, asking: “Why do you keep going back then?”

“Why would you not eat your fries while waiting for a corrected burger? Seriously,” another asked in disbelief.

“First I was thinking the lady was right until the cashier said ‘you come here everyday,’” another wrote.

“Every day? How do you afford that everyday!?” one said.

Others also suggested that the customer simply be nicer to the staff, to avoid issues: “Try a ‘please’ – you catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.”

