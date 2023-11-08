Fast food expert makes Aunty Anne’s Pretzel Bites from scratch

A fast food expert on TikTok has shared a viral hack to make Aunty Anne’s Pretzel Bites from scratch, leaving fans divided.

Fast food fan and TikTok creator, Jordan, has recently shared on the platform how to make Aunty Anne’s famous Pretzel Bites at home.

Jordan has gained a lot of attention on the platform in previous videos, where he shared various food hacks, including how to make Big Mac sauce, as well as Baja Blast. Now, he’s showing fans how to recreate Pretzel Bites, saying he “didn’t realize how expensive they were,” to purchase in-store.

In a video, which has gained over 882,000 views, Jordan uses a container of biscuit dough, along with a few other ingredients, which he claims cost him a mere $5. In comparison, a bucket of Pretzel Bites from Aunty Anne’s costs $19.99.

In the video, he cuts the biscuits up, soaks them in a lye bath, simply consisting of water and baking soda, then places them in a fryer at 330. After this, he bastes them in butter, then creates a coating made of sugar and cinnamon to place on the bites.

This recipe, he said, should make approximately 30 pretzel bites.

Fans divided by Jordan’s video

Many people were excited by Jordan’s Pretzel Bites, stating that they were a great money-saving hack when fast food prices were on the rise. One said, “At this rate, I’m going to have an entire collection saved for Jordan’s hacks.”

Another agreed, saying “Normally I don’t trust TikTok recipes but I trust Mr President.”

Some, however, were dubious about the recipe, wondering if they actually tasted like the authentic Pretzel Bites from Aunty Annes.

One such comment corrected his method for making the Pretzel Bites, stating, “You actually boil the lye bath and let them sit for 20-30 seconds. I’ve made the faint pretzels homemade. That’s why they don’t look right.”

An actual worker at Aunty Anne’s also had something to say on the matter. “I work at Philly Pretzel Factory, we have a real lye bath (baker lye, NaOH) at 160 – 180 F, a quick dip and we bake at 550 F for 7 minutes, then salt before baking.”

It’s up for debate whether or not Jordan’s Pretzel Bite hack tastes like the real thing, but for a mere $5, it’s a winner for many.