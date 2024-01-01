McDonald’s customer attacks drive-thru worker over an apple pie

A McDonalds drive-thru customer in England was seen expressing his anger towards the worker in a TIkTok video as he claimed he’d waited over 20 minutes in the queue to receive the apple pie he’d bought.

Hanger can happen to us all. And sometimes, the only thing that can stop it is a very specific craving. This seems to have happened to a man in England, who was seen yelling at a McDonald’s worker from his car.

A video shared to TikTok shows a man in a white car at a McDonald’s drive-thru just outside of Liverpool in England shouting at a member of staff in the drive-thru about not having received the apple pie that he’d ordered.

In the video, which has been viewed over 729,800 times since being published on December 27, 2023, the man is heard screaming at the McDonald’s worker from his car.

“I’ve been in the queue for about 20 minutes, pass me f**king apple pie,” he shouted through the open window at the worker.

The worker responded by asking the driver: “Why are you being like that?”, before telling him she would not give him the apple pie. The man responded by shouting: “I’ve paid for it girl, get your f**king manager.”

The woman working at the window responds by asking the man: “Who do you think you are?”

In the comments, viewers took the customer’s side, saying the worker was in the wrong.

One person wrote: “‘Who do you think you are’ to a guy who waited an age for food he’s prepaid for.. my local maccies is exactly the same.”

Another viewer said: “Nah because I waited 5 mins for an apple pie the other day to then be told it would be another 6 mins I feel his pain.”

A third person related to the customer, as she jokingly commented: “I always think, ‘this could never be me..’ then I remember the rage when they forget my sour cream dip.”

In response to the video, McDonald’s told Liverpool Echo: “It is unacceptable to see a customer behaving in this way. There is no room for abuse of any kind in our restaurants. The restaurant management team are checking with the employee involved to ensure they are offered any support needed”.