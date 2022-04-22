Markiplier updates fans after surprising hospital selfie

YouTube star Markiplier has revealed that he’s currently being hospitalized just days after calling out CVS Pharmacy on social media over troubles refilling his prescription medication.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is one of YouTube’s most prolific content creators.

First rising to fame in the mid 2010’s, Fischbach has since garnered over 32 million subscribers and is best known for playing horror games like Five Nights at Freddy’s on his channel.

Recently, Fischbach celebrated the long-awaited release of his anticipated ‘In Space with Markiplier’ interactive video series to great acclaim — but now, he’s unable to revel in his success due to some unexpected health complications.

Well this is inconvenient timing… pic.twitter.com/QtGV2JfQxB — Mark (@markiplier) April 22, 2022

On April 21, Mark uploaded a selfie that showed himself sitting in a hospital bed with blood on his hand. “Well, this is inconvenient timing…” he captioned the photo.

Fans instantly expressed concern on Twitter, prompting the YouTuber to joke that if they watched his new series, he’d eventually tell them what prompted his latest visit to the hospital.

If you watch In Space with Markiplier I’ll tell you why I’m in the hospital again. — Mark (@markiplier) April 22, 2022

Why is Markiplier in the hospital?

This latest news follows Markiplier’s stern message to CVS Pharmacy merely days prior, where he expressed frustration that the company hadn’t refilled his prescription and even seemed to remove it from their system, altogether.

“You’ve been giving me nothing but trouble with getting a prescription filled for months and no one is giving me a straight answer,” he wrote. “And now this morning I found out that my prescription magically disappeared from your system. What gives?”

Hey @cvspharmacy you’ve been giving me nothing but trouble with getting a prescription filled for months and no one is giving me a straight answer. And now this morning I found out that my prescription magically disappeared from your system. What gives? — Mark (@markiplier) April 21, 2022

It’s unclear whether this issue is related to his hospitalization, and the YouTuber has yet to explain further at the time of writing.

This is far from the first time Mark has let his fans in on his health issues: in late 2020, Fischbach was rushed to the hospital over “intense abdominal pain,” and in 2015, he underwent surgery due to an intestinal blockage.

Thus far, we don’t know if a similar issue is occurring in this latest instance — but his humorous update saying doctors are “waiting with bated breath for me to fart” gives fans a hint at what’s going on.

Update: Still at the hospital but doing alright. Doctors are waiting with baited breath for me to fart as a sign that I won’t need surgery. — Mark (@markiplier) April 22, 2022

At least he’s in good spirits.