Markiplier reveals how his tumor removal led to the beginning of YouTube career

Popular YouTuber Markiplier spoke about how a tumor removal he underwent early on in his life is what led to the beginning of his YouTube career.

Mark Edward Fischbach, known online as Markiplier, is a popular American YouTuber and has been creating content on the platform for over 10 years. On his YouTube channel he currently has over 33 million subscribers, with each new video generating more than a million views daily.

On the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, Logan Paul and company sat down with Markiplier to discuss a range of different topics. During the interview, Markiplier spoke candidly about his journey in becoming a YouTuber and how a severe “health crisis” prompted him to follow his dreams of becoming a content creator.

“I had a tumor in my adrenal gland,” began Markiplier. “I remember being on a table for a CT scan and I was getting a biopsy…..I said omg, this is real, this ain’t a joke. And then I got the tumor removed, it was non-cancerous, thankfully.”

Mark then revealed how his immediate reaction following this health crisis was to reflect on how little work he had done at that point in his life to manage his own life. “I was in the hospital and I was like holy sh*t, I have done nothing to control the course of my life.”

Following the removal of his tumor, Markiplier went through a complete change in his life and discusses how this reevaluation led to his start on YouTube.

“From that moment on, I was in my fourth year of engineering school and I was like, I need to do something that I actually appreciate and I enjoy and that’s when I started doing YouTube.”

Now over 10 years on, Markiplier has created an empire of content. He of course has his YouTube channel but also works across podcasts, TV shows, and other social media platforms.

