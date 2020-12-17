 Mark Rober stuns package thieves with "glitter bomb 3.0" fart spray prank - Dexerto
Mark Rober stuns package thieves with “glitter bomb 3.0” fart spray prank

Published: 17/Dec/2020 0:56

by Virginia Glaze
Mark Rober opens his glitter bomb.
YouTube: Mark Rober

Engineer, inventor, and tech YouTuber Mark Rober is back at it again with his classic Christmas pranks on package thieves — this time, with an amped-up version of his iconic “glitter bomb.”

With the holiday season swiftly approaching, package thieves are coming out in full-force. In fact, over 11 million homeowners reported having packages stolen in just the past year, according to a study from Edelman Intelligence.

Bearing this in mind, YouTuber Mark Rober has concocted his very own invention to dissuade any package thief unlucky enough to fall for his trap; and this year, it’s got a few new bells and whistles.

The “glitter bomb 3.0” boasts — you guessed it — some of the world’s finest biodegradable glitter, which spins out of the package as soon as it’s opened by a so-called “porch pirate.” Then, motors on the box (which looks a bit like a stereo) pump out potent “fart spray” and skunk musk, while audio plays from the Christmas classic, “Home Alone.”

Glitterbomb evolution throughout the years
YouTube: Mark Rober
The glitterbomb 3.0 is a far cry from its predecessors.

That’s not all; the box also plays a countdown and flashes red and blue sirens, prompting the thieves to dispose of the box as soon as possible. All their attempts are simultaneously recorded by four camera phones within the device, which send footage directly to the “Cloud” for Rober to conveniently dissect.

He shared his results in a YouTube video on December 16, showing the humorous — and sometimes soul-baring — reactions of the package thieves. Some destroyed the box and threw it outside, while others shoved it away in a closet or attempted to dismantle it inside a sink.

While it’s always nice to see justice getting served, Rober made sure to shout out the vast majority of people who simply walked by the packages and let them be, or even called him to make sure he had received any packages that he’d purposefully left out near a P.O. Box.

All in all, it seems like Rober’s social experiment uncovered a wealth of different reactions from bystanders and thieves alike, and the entire video is certainly worth a watch. Keep an eye on your porches this season — or, if you’re really paranoid, set out a glitter-trapped decoy box, just in case.

#StopDMCA trending as Twitch users outrage against US Senator’s bill

Published: 17/Dec/2020 0:11

by Theo Salaun
twitch dmca thom tillis stopdmca
Pexels, @Blocki / Twitch / Twitter, @ThomTillis

With North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis’ DMCA bill gaining traction, a slew of social media users, alongside Twitch and YouTube content creators, have gotten ‘#StopDMCA’ trending on Twitter in a testament to mounting backlash.

On December 10, it was revealed to the public that Tillis had snuck an aggressive Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) proposal into the latest omnibus bill expected to be passed by Congress. While the full proposal can be read here, the brunt of its impact can be summarized simply: DMCA violators will be met with felonies and possible jail time.

As such, the proposal has been the subject of obvious scrutiny. Twitch streamers, YouTube content creators, and other online figures are all already at the heart of DMCA uncertainty, and this proposal, if passed, could turn former losses of livelihood into losses of literal freedom.

With backlash amping up, the #StopDMCA hashtag has erupted across Twitter as users share various critiques both of the proposal and of Tillis himself. Most notably, users have pointed out that Tillis may have a bias, given the thousands of dollars in donations he has received from entertainment industry donors.

 

For months now, Twitch streamers have been reacting to sudden waves of DMCA bans. One of the platform’s most popular personalities, TimTheTatMan, went on a colorful rant about the issue, while many have complained the bans could ruin the entire IRL streaming category. 

Being banned from the platform means a loss of revenue and a tighter leash on future transgressions, accidental or not, but Tillis’ proposal would amplify the consequences. With many already upset about bans, it’s unsurprising that social media has become frenzied at the thought that channel bans could be replaced with prison bars.

Aside from simply pushing discourse about the proposal, one of the chief ways that people have reacted is by calling for direct action. Users are popularly asking for concerned citizenry to contact Tillis by email and his office’s phone number to protest the unsavory proposal.

At the moment, Tillis has yet to respond to the massive outpouring of concern and his proposal has yet to become law. With creators across Twitch, YouTube, and Instagram all affected, it’s likely that discussion of the DMCA felony proposal will be lengthy.

We will continue to update as details emerge, but if Congress is curious about public opinion, the internet has most certainly made its voice heard.