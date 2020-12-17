Mark Rober stuns package thieves with "glitter bomb 3.0" fart spray prank - Dexerto

Engineer, inventor, and tech YouTuber Mark Rober is back at it again with his classic Christmas pranks on package thieves — this time, with an amped-up version of his iconic “glitter bomb.”

With the holiday season swiftly approaching, package thieves are coming out in full-force. In fact, over 11 million homeowners reported having packages stolen in just the past year, according to a study from Edelman Intelligence.

Bearing this in mind, YouTuber Mark Rober has concocted his very own invention to dissuade any package thief unlucky enough to fall for his trap; and this year, it’s got a few new bells and whistles.

The “glitter bomb 3.0” boasts — you guessed it — some of the world’s finest biodegradable glitter, which spins out of the package as soon as it’s opened by a so-called “porch pirate.” Then, motors on the box (which looks a bit like a stereo) pump out potent “fart spray” and skunk musk, while audio plays from the Christmas classic, “Home Alone.”

That’s not all; the box also plays a countdown and flashes red and blue sirens, prompting the thieves to dispose of the box as soon as possible. All their attempts are simultaneously recorded by four camera phones within the device, which send footage directly to the “Cloud” for Rober to conveniently dissect.

He shared his results in a YouTube video on December 16, showing the humorous — and sometimes soul-baring — reactions of the package thieves. Some destroyed the box and threw it outside, while others shoved it away in a closet or attempted to dismantle it inside a sink.

While it’s always nice to see justice getting served, Rober made sure to shout out the vast majority of people who simply walked by the packages and let them be, or even called him to make sure he had received any packages that he’d purposefully left out near a P.O. Box.

All in all, it seems like Rober’s social experiment uncovered a wealth of different reactions from bystanders and thieves alike, and the entire video is certainly worth a watch. Keep an eye on your porches this season — or, if you’re really paranoid, set out a glitter-trapped decoy box, just in case.