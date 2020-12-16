 YouTuber ZHC surprises Zach King with custom van - but at a cost - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

YouTuber ZHC surprises Zach King with custom van – but at a cost

Published: 16/Dec/2020 17:51

by Alice Hearing
YouTuber ZHC gifts van to Zach King
Instagram: zhcomicart

Share

YouTuber and artist ZHC has surprised TikToker Zach King with his very own custom-painted van – but in order to keep the vehicle, he had to complete a difficult challenge. 

ZHC is known for his insane artwork, often done to a huge scale, which he gifts to fellow creators in the form of their very own custom-painted luxury items. In the past, ZHC has given Addison Rae her own custom Jeep, Charli D’Amelio an iPad and MacBook, and Mr. Beast a custom Tesla.

The latest internet superstar to get an amazing gift from ZHC is former vine star-turned-TikToker Zach King, best known for his slick magical illusions, which has amassed him a jaw-dropping 53 million followers on the app.

This time around, ZHC and his team of artists painted a colorful and detailed rainbow splatter design onto a white van over several days to surprise Zach. On the back of the van, the team glued on two canvases on each of the back doors to make it look like paint was going onto the canvas.

YouTuber ZHC gifts van to Zach King
Instagram: zhcomicart
Zach and ZHC lived inside the van for 24 hours

The design wasn’t restricted to just the exterior, as the van was pimped with wooden paneling for the walls and a light-up ceiling to look like a starry sky. They also added in a mini-fridge, a lamp and a TV.

However, keeping the van came with a catch: ZHC gave Zach, his girlfriend Michelle, and himself the challenge of living inside of the van for 24 hours, and if any of them stepped out, they had to gift the colorful van to one of their subscribers.

Stepping inside, both creators regretted not having gone to the toilet first as they were forced to pee inside plastic cartons the entire time. For food and drink, they ordered directly to the van or bought takeaway from a drive-through restaurant.

Throughout the day, the pair stopped off to chat to subscribers and passers-by, handing them custom painted iPhones as well as handfuls of cash. In the evening, they entertained themselves by going to see a movie at a drive-in.

To Zach’s relief, they managed to stay inside the van the entire time, and he was able to use the van for one of his illusion videos.

Entertainment

Logan Paul slams “dumb” brother Jake’s Conor McGregor boxing challenge

Published: 16/Dec/2020 12:42

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Impaulsive / Instagram: Jake Paul

Share

Impaulsive Jake Paul Logan Paul

Logan Paul has described his brother as “f***ing dumb” in the latest episode of Impaulsive after Jake tried to taunt Conor McGregor to accept a $50m fight offer.

Since Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson in a fight back in November, he’s called out some big names, including Conor McGregor, LeBron James, and Dillon Danis. He was even challenged by NHL star Evander Kane.

Now he has doubled down on elite MMA fighter Conor McGregor and claimed he’s “dedicating his life” to beat him in a match. In his latest video, he claims his team sent McGregor a $50 million fight offer and taunted the UFC superstar to accept it.

He’s not the only Paul brother to try to take on elite athletes. Logan Paul will fight the unbeaten legend Floyd Mayweather in February, despite having never had a boxing win himself.

Jake and Logan Paul
Instagram: Jake Paul
Both Logan and Jake Paul are challenging elite fighters

Yet it seems Logan believes Jake’s decision is far riskier, slamming the challenge in the latest episode of Impaulsive alongside Mike Majlak and George Janko.

Logan described Jake as “f****ing dumb,” adding that Connor’s record of knocking out his opponents is terrifying. He even recalled “When we were younger Jake told me he wanted to be a villain in movies. He said I think I have a good villain laugh and he just made the movie his life.”

Mike didn’t hesitate to laud the challenge as a death-wish, telling Jake, “Get mental help. You are picking a fight with the best striker MMA has ever seen…Conor will kill you.”

Mike and George also made fun of Logan for slamming Jake when he’s taking on a legend of boxing himself. Logan admitted it was strange saying, “This is funny coming from me right who’s fighting Floyd Mayweather, like, I get it.”

But he defended his decision based on Mayweather’s age and that he’s retired, saying it’s “safer,” much to the amusement of the other presenters who maintained he’s in denial.

Meanwhile, Jake is trying to push his potential opponents to the limit. On Tuesday, December 15 he ambushed Dillon Danis, hurling insults and water balloons at him from a truck.

Logan’s final message to his brother was simply “R.I.P Jake… congrats though!”