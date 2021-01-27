 Mang0 has hilarious response to Sykkuno and Ludwig Twitch raid - Dexerto
Mang0 has hilarious response to Sykkuno and Ludwig Twitch raid

Published: 27/Jan/2021 21:05

by Alan Bernal
mang0 cloud9 sykkuno twitch
Mang0 / Sykkuno Twitch

Super Smash Bros. Melee legend Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez got a massive raid by popular Twitch streamers Ludwig and Sykkuno, but he wasn’t too sure on who the latter was – and his best guess was priceless.

Throughout his Melee career, Mang0’s never been someone to mince words or give out unfiltered reactions to everything across esports or the broader gaming/streaming communities as he sees them.

Sykkuno is one of Twitch’s fastest growing streamers of 2020, and still going strong in 2021. While not everyone’s tuned into one of his broadcasts, his name has been floating around different parts of the streaming world.

That might have happened with Mang0, who seems to have heard about the rising streamer in passing, but wasn’t really sure about the guy. But there’s still an expected courtesy on Twitch to give some gratitude to whoever subs, raids, or hosts your channel.

Though he couldn’t exactly place the name, the Cloud9 lifer did have an idea of Sykkuno – though it’s not something many would say out loud.

“Wait, is Sykkuno the guy every 13-year-old girl wants to bang?” Mang0 said, in that ‘Mang0’ way that isn’t an insult but still brazen in its delivery.

Funnily enough, the interaction was brought up by something the sport’s world calls a ‘bang-bang play,’ in that it was an action derived directly from another action that happened moments before.

See Sykkuno didn’t exactly raid Mang0, he raided Ludwig. Not knowing who to toss the raid to before ending the stream himself, Sykkuno saw Ludwig playing chess and hit the /raid function.

sykkuno michael reeves disguised toast youtube facebook gaming twitch
Sykkuno YouTube
Sykkuno has been seen with big streaming stars before, and a Mang0 co-stream would be the left field collab to boost both personalities.

This happened just as Ludwig was also ending his six-and-a-half hour broadcast, looking for someone on his list of streamers to pass the raid to.

This all went down in the span of about a minute, which could account for why Mang0 got a notification that both Sykkuno and Ludwig raided him seemingly at the same time.

Twitch works in mysterious ways, so while the two didn’t really cross paths, a stream between both personalities could be a collaboration in, something like Valorant, that would make people tune in.

Twitch speedrunner freaks out after reclaiming Super Mario 64 zero star record

Published: 27/Jan/2021 20:44

by Michael Gwilliam
Super Mario 64 speed run
Nintendo

Super Mario 64 speedrunner ‘Kanno’ is once again the zero star world record holder after over 20,000 attempts at reclaiming the top spot.

For speedrunners, there are few games more coveted and prestigious than Super Mario 64 and its four main categories: 120 stars, 70 stars, 16 stars, 1 star and 0 stars. The latter can be incredibly complicated, but oh so worth it.

While many may be wondering how it’s possible to beat Super Mario 64 with zero stars, it was discovered awhile ago that by jumping at just the right angle with complex controller inputs, it’s possible for Mario to access areas in the game that otherwise wouldn’t be available.

This includes doors players need to access to fight Bowser bosses, obtain keys and move on in the game. It can all be very complicated, with some techniques more difficult to pull off, which is why the game has the different categories.

Super Mario 64 speed run world records
Speedrun.com
The zero star Super Mario 64 record list is incredible.

For Japanese speedrunner Kanno, January 26 was the day he finally reclaimed his throne as the world’s top zero star runner.

The record prior to Kanno’s run was Dowsky, who finished the N64 title in just 6m 32s 150ms.

In order to beat it, Kanno tried a whopping 20,471 times until finally, he got it. Sitting shirtless on the floor, the streamer was on pace to reach his goal as he sent Bowser flying into the remaining bomb in the corner of the battle arena.

At first he was unsure he got it, sighing “maybe not the world record, sorry” to his viewers. However, once he scored the finishing blow and the big star appeared, the streamer’s eyes lit up with glee.

“Yo, what?!” he cried, speechless with what he accomplished. “World record! Thank you so much!”

Despite now holding the record with an incredible 6m 31s 520ms, the streamer is promising to lower the record even further.

“Next will [be] sub 6:30!” he said in his video submission to Speedrun.com.

It’s always amazing to see a streamer’s hard work pay off, especially when so many hours and attempts go into reaching a goal. It’s definitely a record to watch from beginning to end given how difficult it is to obtain.