Sykkuno pops off in Valorant and leaves entire lobby speechless - Dexerto

While the Warzone meta changes with every new update and content drop, there have been a number of weapons that have remained staple picks throughout each season. Here are some of the best Assault Rifles you should be using.

Warzone features plenty of deadly weapons, but Assault Rifles tend to lead the charge more often than not. This weapon category offers fantastic damage, incredible accuracy, and great range — making it the most dominant class in the entire game. Versatility is imperative in Warzone, so it’s not hard to see why ARs remain such a staple pick among both competitive and casual players.

Whether you wish to beam your foes with laser-like precision or simply want a do-it-all gun you can rely on, you’ll want to add an AR to your loadout. However, not all Assault Rifles in Warzone are the same. In fact, there are only a few that are truly worth leveling up and using. To help you blast through Warzone’s Season 1 update, we’ve put together a collection of the best Assault Rifles and the attachments you should be using.

Best FFAR 1 Warzone loadout

Agency Suppressor

21.2” Ranger

Bruiser Grip

Salvo 50 round fast mag

Raider Stock

One of the new ARs in the mix lately has been the FFAR. Very few weapons in Warzone’s Gunsmith can match its accuracy. Not only that, but it’s well-balanced in every other category, making it one of the easiest weapons to pick up and win with.

Some of the attachments for the ideal FFAR loadout aren’t unlocked until the very end of the weapon’s progression, however. So you’ll have plenty of time to warm up with this beastly AR until it can reach its full potential.

Best Krig 6 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Barrel: 19.7” Takedown

19.7” Takedown Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

With a solid rate of fire and incredible accuracy at range, this gun has dominated Black Ops Cold War. It’s one of the most popular picks for competitive multiplayer along with regular Warzone. The Krig is a well-rounded choice that can easily go toe to toe with any other AR from any distance.

Utilizing this loadout will keep you breezing through the action. An increased magazine size, alongside a Barrel and Underbarrel that reduce recoil is vital in either of Warzone’s maps.

Best Kilo 141 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

Singuard Arms 19.8” Prowler

VLK 3.0X Optic

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The Kilo 141 has long been a dominant Assault Rifle in Warzone thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. In fact, this AR has proved so devastating that the majority of the player base utilizes it. Many of the top Warzone streamers have relied on the Kilo in elite competitions over the past few months. It’s certainly not hard to see why it remains at the top of the meta rankings.

With this loadout, you’ll be able to effortlessly beam players from all distances without much recoil. Simply click on your target and let the bullets fly. Even in light of recent nerfs, the gun still remains a top pick in the AR category.

Best Grau 5.56 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Tac Laser

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The Grau has the cleanest ironsight in the entire game, which frees up an extra attachment slot when creating the perfect loadout. While the Grau’s lack of optic may make it slightly harder to remain accurate at a distance, it does give you the edge in close to medium engagement ranges.

Despite receiving several nerfs, the Grau still rewards those who prefer to aggressively push their foes. In fact, this gun’s overall speed enables players to quickly snap onto their targets and put an end to their game-winning dreams.

Best M13 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

Tempus Marksman

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The M13 is often overlooked in Warzone when it comes to the Kilo and Grau. It may not deal as much damage when it comes to the top ARs, but this gun makes up for this with its blisteringly fast rate of fire. Despite having manageable recoil, it’s often best to focus on close to mid-range engagements.

After all, the fast fire rate can quickly leave you in the dirt if you miss those first initial shots. If you’re after an AR that offers both speed and precision, then you’ll want to give the M13 a whirl.

Best CR-56 AMAX Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

XRK Zodiac S440

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

45 Round Mags

The CR-56 AMAX (or the Galil) has remained a popular pick since its introduction in Warzone Season 4. This AR may have a much slower rate of fire, but this enables players to remain accurate across all ranges. If you are willing to look past this, you’ll be rewarded with an Assault Rifle that can melt through opponents in just a few hits.

The most popular loadout is all about pushing the CR-56 AMAX to its ranged limits, while also keeping the gun’s ADS speed to a minimum. Don’t be put off by the AMAX’s 45 Round clip, as this AR is capable of pumping out some truly dizzying damage.

Best M4A1 Warzone loadout

Monolithic Suppressor

Stock M16 Grenadier

VLK 3.0x Optic

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

The M4A1 has been the dominant Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare since the game released. While its moderate recoil keeps it from being the single best pick, its high damage and great range make it one of the most versatile ARs in Warzone.

The M4A1 can be kitted out in a multitude of different ways, but this build is all about bolstering the M4’s range. The added 60 rounds also enable you to punish multiple players, giving you the potential to claim those all-important squad wipes.

Best AK-47 Warzone loadout

While past iterations of the AK-47 have been unusable because of the gun’s significant recoil, the Black Ops Cold War variant is the most lethal AR in the game. This is thanks to a recoilless build that has been tearing up both the causal and competitive scene.

To make the most out of this gun, some fan-favorite attachments like the Suppressor and Optic will take this Assault Rifle even further.

Monolithic Suppressor

23.0″ Romanian

Tac Laser

VLK 3.0x Optic

40 Round Mags

Whether you wish to melt through multiple foes in close-quarter sections of Verdansk or deliver devastating ranged headshots on Rebirth Island, you’ll want to add this AR to your arsenal.

So there you have it, the best ARs in Call of Duty Warzone. Be sure to give each of these loadouts a go and see which one works for you.