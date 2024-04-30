Kick streamer accuses “bored” staff of banning and harassing her

Twitch streamer Malek_04 is accusing Kick staff of banning her after she called them out for coming into her broadcasts to harass her.

On April 28, Malek_04 was streaming on both Kick and Twitch while playing Uno on each platform’s ‘Just Chatting’ category when she received a chat message from Kick staff.

According to the Kick Team account, Malek was streaming in the wrong category, and urged her to change it.

“Hello there! We would appreciate if you stay in the appropriate category that matches your content. Thanks in advance!” the member of Kick staff wrote.

While this may seem like a simple request, the streamer has had a history of fighting with staff over categories and how they would change her category without warning.

After pleading her case, insisting that she was right to broadcast in Just Chatting, Malek was hit with a ban from the platform, but remained live on Twitch.

Although she laughed about it on stream, she was not happy about the ban and made her case known on X where she accused Kick staff of harassing her.

“Whichever staff member is on night shift is a joke. This is the dumbest most unprofessional sh*t I’ve ever dealt with,” she blasted.

“I am so tired of streaming on Kick and being HARASSED by bored staff members that change my category. Not only do they change category but they don’t even correctly change it.”

Malek sid that in a prior broadcast, she was playing Rumble Club in the Just Chatting category when Kick staff kept changing the game to Fall Guys.

The streamer also posted a screenshot of an email she received from Kick in 2023, in which the platform agreed that her content was suitable for Just Chatting, because gameplay only made up 25% of the screen.

Luckily for Malek, she was unbanned shortly after, but still demanded an apology from Kick.

This isn’t the first time Kick staff have been accused of harassing a streamer. In 2023, TheDanDangler called Kick the “most sexist site” she had ever been on after alleging male streamers were receiving special treatment.