Man earns thousands charging people to use viral homemade beach toilet

A man on TikTok has gone viral with a homemade beach toilet that he makes available for visitors to use, although he charges extra for toilet paper.

In one of the platform’s latest viral videos, a man created a portable beach toilet out of a cooler and a shower curtain for privacy, charging beachgoers for the convenience.

Man “makes thousands” with viral beach toilet

In the upload on May 4, 2023, it shows a man sitting a few feet away from the woman behind the camera building something with a cooler, PVC pipes, and a shower curtain.

“What is this guy doing? He brought a drill to the beach.” the woman says. “You think anyone else sees? Oh, She sees! She’s so curious like me.”

Just minutes later, it becomes clear that the man created a beach toilet with the intention of charging beachgoers for the convenience of not having to walk to the public restrooms.

The man even brought a pen and paper to create a sign, showing his intentions of charging people $4 for four minutes of use, and an extra $1 for toilet paper.

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their opinions on the video as well.

“My dude just dragging doodies down the beach,” one replied.

Another commented: “Umm I’m definitely walking to the beach bathroom before I ever go to the bathroom in someone’s cooler.”

