TikTok can’t believe it as man does ‘grocery shopping’ at all-you-can-eat-buffet

In a video going viral on TikTok, a man revealed a ‘hack’ he uses at all-you-can-eat buffets, and people couldn’t believe what they saw.

We’ve seen plenty of videos circulating TikTok of people taking food containers to buffets, before sneakily tipping their leftovers into the empty plastic. But perhaps TikTok had yet to witness a buffet raid as crazy as this one.

In a video that accumulated over 1 million views on the platform, a man named Tueson could be seen loading up bags upon bags of buffet items such as ribs, ice cream cups, rice, burger patties, and shrimp. Just when you thought he’d finished, he was back again loading another container full of food.

The text overlay read “Survival mode at the buffet” as Bobby Caldwell’s “What I Wouldn’t Do For Love” played in the background.

After the video was posted on the platform, people couldn’t wait to weigh in and share their thoughts on the video, with many completely shocked.

“This is trench warfare,” one wrote, completely taken aback by Tueson’s behavior at the buffet.

“This is such tramp behavior, still funny though,” another said, clearly amused.

“Grocery shopping at the ‘Dine in’ buffet is WILD,” someone else remarked, followed by a series of laughing emojis.

All-you-can-eat buffets have long been the subject of debate on the internet. We’ve seen many videos circulating TikTok of people challenging themselves to eat as much as possible at buffet chains, one of the most popular posters being Madison, who managed to eat for a solid eight hours before being kicked out of Fogo De Chao.

Most recently, a group of friends were left reeling, after they racked up a $200 bill at what they thought was an all-you-can-eat-buffet.