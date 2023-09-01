Man pays $500 a month to live in a “pod” and TikTok is absolutely shocked

Viewers have been left shocked by a viral TikTok that shows a tiny closet apartment that a man pays $500 monthly for.

Apartment and house reveals are popular on TikTok for wowing people, typically with amazing architecture and beautiful decoration.

However, there are some cases where viewers are left shocked by how bad a living situation can be. Typically, this can be because they’re living in such a small space, there is trash everywhere, or because of sky-high rent.

Well, in a TikTok reposted by MattWalshBlog with over 8.5 million views, people were bewildered at how much money a month one man has been spending on living in a tiny room in a friend’s apartment.

People think this might be the worst room ever for $500

The video starts with a man pulling back a curtain on what viewers initially thought to be a closet. However, then he slides back a wooden panel to reveal a space completely taken up by a small bed.

The person spending $500 on the room then shows a desk that folds over the bed, and a headboard behind the bed that also serves as a clothes cupboard.

He described the space as more than enough to hold “all of my possessions.”

However, Twitter users weren’t as impressed with the room as him. Some users described the room as a “little fort,” and were quick to compare the $500 space to “Harry Potter’s room.”

Though, not everyone frowned at the monthly price tag. Twitter user lronLoL pointed out that some studios in Santa Barbara can price at $2k monthly. Therefore “$500 starts sounding good.”

This wasn’t the only strange TikTok to surface in late August. Another viral video that also had over 8 million views showed a man taking off his shoes on a flight to reveal a foot with six toes for everyone on the plane to see.